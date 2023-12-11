WSJ Analysis Shows Another Way 'Bidenomics' is Destroying the American Dream

As you're aware, there are two economic realities in the U.S. at the moment: The actual one that you see with your own eyes (and bank accounts, grocery bills, credit card debt, etc), and the one the Biden White House would like you to believe exists:

I’m fighting to continue lowering costs for families – from junk fees to cutting prescription drug, health care, and energy costs. pic.twitter.com/SBxXO35vRp — President Biden (@POTUS) December 9, 2023

Today, annual inflation fell to its lowest level in more than two and a half years, and monthly inflation was zero. Gas prices are down $1.77 from their peak after Putin’s war. Prices for eggs and milk are down over the last year. pic.twitter.com/Fm3od9ykeu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 30, 2023

The gaslighting is overwhelming.

Meanwhile, here's just another example of what "Bidenomics" has helped bring about:

WSJ analysis of the housing market:



Average monthly new home payment

when Biden took office: $1,787



Average monthly new home payment

today: $3,322 pic.twitter.com/OBqjAM9Hr3 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 11, 2023

NOW how much money do you think you're "saving" thanks to this administration?

From the WSJ:

It is now less affordable than any time in recent history to buy a home, and the math isn’t changing any time soon. Home prices aren’t expected to go back to prepandemic levels. The Federal Reserve, which started raising rates aggressively early last year to curb inflation, hasn’t shown much interest in cutting them. Mortgage rates slipped to about 7% last week, the lowest in several months, but they are still more than double what they were two years ago. Typically, high mortgage rates slow down home sales, and home prices should soften as a result. Not this time. Home sales are certainly falling, but prices are still rising—there just aren’t enough homes to go around. The national median existing-home price rose to about $392,000 in October, the highest ever for that month in data that goes back to 1999.

Hardcore Democrats remain baffled by the fact that the vast majority of Americans think the economy sucks.

wHy aRE stUPiD AmErICan vOTers so NEgATiVe aboUT thE EcONomY!!!??? https://t.co/WCFEXisEPg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2023

It's been concluded that the reason for that is that the media hasn't lied aggressively enough on behalf of Biden and the Democrats.

Which is why my youngest can't buy a house right now.

Thanks Joe. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) December 11, 2023

The crushing toll of Inflation.



Young people, upwardly mobile workers, the strivers of society — priced-out from an American Dream that’s now reserved for the already-successful. https://t.co/5jnNT3CK9I — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 11, 2023

Yep, the economic weather is still great for people like "The Big Guy."

How many people will still vote Democrat despite the realities facing their communities…. — Charles (@radmobile5000) December 11, 2023

Unfortunately, a lot of voters look at the disasters Democrats helped bring about and conclude that the problem was that they didn't vote Democrat hard enough.

Well they reached one of their goals, you’ll own nothing. — Lady (@lovingit111) December 11, 2023

You'll own nothing, live in a cave with no heat while eating insects while they enjoy nice meals at their climate change conferences while flying around on private jets.

