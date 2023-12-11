WSJ Analysis Shows Another Way 'Bidenomics' is Destroying the American Dream

Twitter Serves AOC a Glass of STFU Juice for Trying to Shame the...
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on December 11, 2023
Meme screenshot

As you're aware, there are two economic realities in the U.S. at the moment: The actual one that you see with your own eyes (and bank accounts, grocery bills, credit card debt, etc), and the one the Biden White House would like you to believe exists: 

The gaslighting is overwhelming.

Meanwhile, here's just another example of what "Bidenomics" has helped bring about: 

NOW how much money do you think you're "saving" thanks to this administration?

From the WSJ:

It is now less affordable than any time in recent history to buy a home, and the math isn’t changing any time soon. Home prices aren’t expected to go back to prepandemic levels. The Federal Reserve, which started raising rates aggressively early last year to curb inflation, hasn’t shown much interest in cutting them. Mortgage rates slipped to about 7% last week, the lowest in several months, but they are still more than double what they were two years ago. 

Typically, high mortgage rates slow down home sales, and home prices should soften as a result. Not this time. Home sales are certainly falling, but prices are still rising—there just aren’t enough homes to go around. The national median existing-home price rose to about $392,000 in October, the highest ever for that month in data that goes back to 1999.

Hardcore Democrats remain baffled by the fact that the vast majority of Americans think the economy sucks.

It's been concluded that the reason for that is that the media hasn't lied aggressively enough on behalf of Biden and the Democrats.

Yep, the economic weather is still great for people like "The Big Guy."

Unfortunately, a lot of voters look at the disasters Democrats helped bring about and conclude that the problem was that they didn't vote Democrat hard enough.

You'll own nothing, live in a cave with no heat while eating insects while they enjoy nice meals at their climate change conferences while flying around on private jets.

*** 

