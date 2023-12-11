A Few Dozen Former Intel Officials Have Signed ANOTHER Letter (You Know How Reliable THEY'VE Been)

You most likely remember well the letter that over 50 former intelligence community officials signed just ahead of the 2020 presidential election that claimed stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents to be likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Advertisement

The stories of course turned out to be true (and their "election interference" claims to be 100 percent pure projection), but some of those same former intel guys were obviously eager to get the old band back together with a new letter urging Congress to reauthorize section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act: :

46 top former National Security officials sign letter urging Congress to reauthorize FISA 702 legislation needed to fight terrorism, fentanyl traffickers and cyber attacks. “We cannot hamstring the U.S. intelligence community,” they write. “Section 702 saves American lives.” pic.twitter.com/1w7xO8JKGd — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) December 11, 2023

They're going back to that well again?

Hahahhahahahhahahahahahahahahahhahahahahhahaa. They’re doing the “51 former intel officials” thing again. Some of these same signatories were on the Hunter Biden letter. https://t.co/uec4gdiefe — a newsman (@a_newsman) December 11, 2023

That letter alone is the biggest sign that Congress should not approve the renewal.

Some these guys? Let’s go with, no. pic.twitter.com/Gz7dXiUZpF — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) December 11, 2023

Yeah, it's a "no" from us as well.

Those people wouldn't lie again, would they? (Cue massive eye roll)

This should automatically lead to FISA 702 being permanently ended https://t.co/megBq2hfEZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2023

Exactly. When it comes to the "former intel officials say..." approach, been there done that!

How many of them signed the Hunter laptop disinformation letter? — Justin Weller (@JWTheCountry) December 11, 2023

Would James Clapper lie about something?

As of now it's looking like the House might approve the renewal:

The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would add a warrant requirement to a powerful spy authority, striking a bipartisan tone on a panel that’s often known for party-line acrimony. The panel voted 35-2 to advance amended legislation that would renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for three more years but would insert a warrant requirement when it comes to information on Americans, with certain exceptions. Those exemptions include situations where there’s an emergency involving an “imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm,” and situations in which a “cybersecurity threat signature” is used as a search term to prevent harm from malicious software.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!