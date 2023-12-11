Magill's Resignation Is Good Start: U Penn Jewish Students Say Changes Still Needed
AYFKM? Seattle School Fails Student on Quiz for Answering That Men Can't Get...
Bill Maher: Tis the Season for Giving Dangerously
Newest Biden Campaigner Is Nothing Short of Good News for the GOP (Even...
Look Out Fox Nation! Tucker Carlson Announces New Subscription Based News and Video...
GREAT News! Al Gore Says UN's Climate Change Summit Might Be a 'Complete...
Is This Saturday Night Live's Worst Sketch Yet?
Annnd THERE It Is! Professor Claims Anti-Plagiarism Policies Harm Black and 'Latinx' Stude...
Democrats TORCHED for Going Full-Out Lying Dog Face PONY SOLDIER With Post About...
AP Got Marching Orders From the Biden WH About the Economy and They're...
Democrats' Cute Little Quote-Tweet Chain Trying To Dunk On Republicans Over Immigration Go...
Al Gore Sounds Alarm About Mental Health Crisis Created by Constant Climate Change...
Blah Blah Blah: Squad Claims Their Antisemitism Is Being Weaponized Against Them ......
Twitter Serves AOC A Glass Of STFU Juice For Trying to Shame The...

A Few Dozen Former Intel Officials Have Signed ANOTHER Letter (You Know How Reliable THEY'VE Been)

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on December 11, 2023
Meme

You most likely remember well the letter that over 50 former intelligence community officials signed just ahead of the 2020 presidential election that claimed stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents to be likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign. 

Advertisement

The stories of course turned out to be true (and their "election interference" claims to be 100 percent pure projection), but some of those same former intel guys were obviously eager to get the old band back together with a new letter urging Congress to reauthorize section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act: : 

They're going back to that well again? 

That letter alone is the biggest sign that Congress should not approve the renewal. 

Recommended

Bill Maher: Tis the Season for Giving Dangerously
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yeah, it's a "no" from us as well.

Those people wouldn't lie again, would they? (Cue massive eye roll)

Exactly. When it comes to the "former intel officials say..." approach, been there done that!

Would James Clapper lie about something?

As of now it's looking like the House might approve the renewal:

The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would add a warrant requirement to a powerful spy authority, striking a bipartisan tone on a panel that’s often known for party-line acrimony.

The panel voted 35-2 to advance amended legislation that would renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for three more years but would insert a warrant requirement when it comes to information on Americans, with certain exceptions.

Those exemptions include situations where there’s an emergency involving an “imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm,” and situations in which a “cybersecurity threat signature” is used as a search term to prevent harm from malicious software.

Advertisement

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher: Tis the Season for Giving Dangerously
Amy Curtis
AYFKM? Seattle School Fails Student on Quiz for Answering That Men Can't Get Pregnant
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Newest Biden Campaigner Is Nothing Short of Good News for the GOP (Even Lefties Are Mocking This)
Doug P.
Magill's Resignation Is Good Start: U Penn Jewish Students Say Changes Still Needed
Amy Curtis
Annnd THERE It Is! Professor Claims Anti-Plagiarism Policies Harm Black and 'Latinx' Students
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher: Tis the Season for Giving Dangerously Amy Curtis
Advertisement