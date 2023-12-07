Receipts: WaPo Lost It When Trump Used the Word 'Vermin,' But Check Out...
Austin Shooter Shane James Bailed Out By Progressive Group Last Year
Former HRW Director Says There Was Just a 'Modest' Presence of Hamas Under...
Planned Parenthood Getting Flak From the Left for Its Statement Denouncing Hamas
BREAKING: The Fed Plans To Charge 636 Month Old Child Hunter Biden with...
That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressio...
Elizabeth Warren (Who Is Very Rich) Wants To Ban Crypto
At Harvard, Sizeism and Fatphobia Are Violence, but Not Calling for Genocide
There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure...
Sen. John Fetterman Surprises Us Again by Defending 'Reasonable' Border Talks
'We're Number One?': BBC Anchor Finds Creative New Way to Greet Her Viewers
How It's Going: Hamas Terrorists Are Surrendering En Masse
'Sick': Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Vetoes Bill Banning Child Transitions
Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said...

Rashida Tlaib's Shameless Objection to Rep. Bowman's House Censure Earns a BRUTAL Community Note

Doug P.  |  9:40 PM on December 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, the House of Representatives voted to censure Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm during an official House proceeding: 

On Thursday morning, the House voted to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), making him the 27th member to be censured, and the third member to meet such a fate in just a matter of months. On September 30, Bowman had pulled the fire alarm to exit the House Cannon building, even though there was no fire. House Democrats had been complaining about needing more time to read a bill to avert a government shutdown, which ultimately passed.

Advertisement

Guess what happened next. Rep. Rashida Tliab tried to turn it into a racial issue. We know you won't be shocked by her take but here it is anyway: 

If Bowman was a Republican he'd probably have been called an "insurrectionist" by now, but instead, he's being defended by Dems like Tlaib. 

X's Community Notes once again rides to the rescue:

It's always nice to have the full context. 

Recommended

That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressional Testimony
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Pulling a fire alarm during a congressional hearing is a "right" apparently, but only if a Democrat does it.

It's "protected speech," but only if a Democrat does it.

*** 

Related:

Even Bartenders Are OFFICIALLY Embarrassed by AOC After Her Latest SNAFU Defending Bowman (Watch)

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressional Testimony
Amy Curtis
There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure Out Why It's Growing
Amy Curtis
Former HRW Director Says There Was Just a 'Modest' Presence of Hamas Under al-Shifa Hospital
Brett T.
Austin Shooter Shane James Bailed Out By Progressive Group Last Year
Amy Curtis
Elon Musk Wanted Confirmation From Tucker Carlson That SecDef Lloyd Austin 'Really Said This'
Doug P.
Receipts: WaPo Lost It When Trump Used the Word 'Vermin,' But Check Out These Headlines
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Sting: U Penn Loses $100 Million Donation After President Magill's Congressional Testimony Amy Curtis
Advertisement