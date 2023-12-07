Rashida Tlaib's Shameless Objection to Rep. Bowman's House Censure Earns a BRUTAL Community Note

Yesterday, the House of Representatives voted to censure Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm during an official House proceeding:

On Thursday morning, the House voted to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), making him the 27th member to be censured, and the third member to meet such a fate in just a matter of months. On September 30, Bowman had pulled the fire alarm to exit the House Cannon building, even though there was no fire. House Democrats had been complaining about needing more time to read a bill to avert a government shutdown, which ultimately passed.

Guess what happened next. Rep. Rashida Tliab tried to turn it into a racial issue. We know you won't be shocked by her take but here it is anyway:

This censure of @RepBowman is yet another attempt to silence a person of color in this chamber.



They are obsessed with attacking Black and brown members of Congress, but do nothing to help our families thrive. They need to get a grip. pic.twitter.com/BduoDJK6Zo — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 7, 2023

If Bowman was a Republican he'd probably have been called an "insurrectionist" by now, but instead, he's being defended by Dems like Tlaib.

This is the dumbest take. He pulled the fire alarm to delay a vote. On tape. Any Republican member would have been censured AT MINIMUM https://t.co/IwqqgNLbCi — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 7, 2023

X's Community Notes once again rides to the rescue:

🤣👇U gotta love community notes .. the truth always wins liar 🤥 @RepRashida pic.twitter.com/QdM2uVayS9 — Tony Frank🌎 (@TonyFrank68) December 8, 2023

It's always nice to have the full context.

Yeah. I'm sure if a white guy intentionally pulled a fire alarm during a congressional vote, got caught, and lied about it being an accident, that lawmaker would get off the hook.



The playing of the race card from the bottom of the deck by the Squad is really something... https://t.co/WHIvbTkQSy — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 7, 2023

Pulling a fire alarm during a congressional hearing is a "right" apparently, but only if a Democrat does it.

I didn’t know pulling a fire alarm was protected speech… https://t.co/GgcF5Po6pJ — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) December 7, 2023

It's "protected speech," but only if a Democrat does it.

