RNC Research Launches Salvo of Reality Checks and Nukes Biden's 'Bunch of Lies' Denial

As we told you earlier, President Biden was asked about all the evidence that the House Oversight Committee Republicans have released indicating that yes, Biden had spoken/emailed his son's business partners about overseas dealings. Rep. James Comer has even released checks and other material, and yet Biden keeps insisting it's all a huge lie. Today, Biden again issued a denial and then couldn't get out of the room fast enough:

REPORTER: "Can you explain...why you interacted with so many of your son and brother's foreign business associates?!"



BIDEN: "I did not. It's just a bunch of LIES. They're LIES! I did not. They're lies!" pic.twitter.com/I8uj6JC7mX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

"I did not have any relationship with my son's business partners" while getting angry about the question has some strong Bill Clinton energy.

As for Biden's "bunch of lies" claim, RNC Research just nuked it from orbit in a series of posts on X:

Biden just claimed "it's a bunch of lies" that he ever interacted with Hunter's foreign business associates.



Here are four photos of Biden meeting with his deadbeat son's business associates. pic.twitter.com/7J36UE8gKJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

In fact, here are 16 occasions in which Joe Biden met with Hunter's foreign business associates:



🔴 November 2010: Joe Biden had a sit-down meeting with Eric Schwerin — the president of Hunter’s private equity firm — in the West Wing.



🔴 November 2011: Joe Biden met with Chris… https://t.co/hVydncGIH2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

REMINDER: Emails, texts, voicemails, photos, bank records, and sworn witness testimony prove Joe Biden was FULLY INVOLVED in his Hunter's corrupt foreign business deals. pic.twitter.com/bKdQCwy1VZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

Biden and the Democrats: "NO EVIDENCE!"

