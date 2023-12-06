Biden Calls House Oversight Evidence 'a Bunch of Lies' and Then Can't Leave the Room Fast Enough

Rep. James Comer heads up the House Oversight Committee, and recently he released even more evidence of the Biden family's sketchy business dealings and Joe Biden's involvement.

This was the latest:

Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released subpoenaed bank records revealing Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. Hunter Biden is currently under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using the Owasco PC corporate account for tax evasion and other serious crimes. Following subpoenas to obtain Biden family associates’ bank records, Chairman Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records. The House Oversight Committee has identified over 20 shell companies and uncovered how the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million dollars between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as “the brand.” Financial records obtained show Hunter Biden’s business account, Owasco PC, received payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies. Payments to Joe Biden from Hunter’s Owasco PC corporate account are part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. As the Bidens received millions from foreign nationals and companies in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan, Joe Biden dined with his family’s foreign associates, spoke to them by speakerphone, had coffee, attended meetings, and ultimately received payments that were funded by his family’s business dealings.

Today President Biden was asked about it, and called the evidence released by the Oversight Committee "a bunch of lies," and then left the room so fast you'd think he heard an ice cream truck driving by outside:

REPORTER: "Can you explain...why you interacted with so many of your son and brother's foreign business associates?!"



BIDEN: "I did not. It's just a bunch of LIES. They're LIES! I did not. They're lies!" pic.twitter.com/I8uj6JC7mX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

BREAKING: Biden says "it's a bunch of lies" that he interacted with his son Hunter's foreign business associates pic.twitter.com/RzoTSvn3lJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

Did Biden's angry denial sound familiar?

"I want you to listen to me. I'm going to say this again: I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky." https://t.co/XT1pmniZ4F — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 6, 2023

Then: It depends on the defintion of "sexual relations". Now: It depends on the definition of "interacting". — Robert Badgett (@TheBadgeof1939) December 6, 2023

"I. Did. Not. Have. Interactions with my son's business associates."

Then he walks away. Great leader he is. https://t.co/e1SHKaYXqm — Scott M. Jeske (@scottjeske) December 6, 2023

Seeing Biden from the back while he walks away is a most familiar sight.

Is he even aware we've seen the evidence? https://t.co/jqwP8E4b4M — JWF (@JammieWF) December 6, 2023

The video speaks volumes, and none of them are good.

Watch this with the sound off. https://t.co/NNIdVCOKM4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2023

"It's a bunch of lies"



Walks out of room



"Well we're satisfied." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2023

The usual suspects in the media "fact-check" industry will call claims that Biden was involved in his son's business dealings "false" because Biden denied it.

this is the most brazen lie biden has ever told and is actually at odds with what his defenders in Congress and the White House say on an almost daily basis https://t.co/oLREYTHGpe — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 6, 2023

The face of a Guilty man. pic.twitter.com/oyzkAKhKqM — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) December 6, 2023

Biden's furious he's still getting asked about this even though evidence keeps being released that proves he's lying.

***

