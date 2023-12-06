DHS Chief Mayorkas' Swipe at Gov. Abbott is 100 Percent Pure Projection
Biden Calls House Oversight Evidence 'a Bunch of Lies' and Then Can't Leave the Room Fast Enough

Doug P.  |  2:04 PM on December 06, 2023
Meme

Rep. James Comer heads up the House Oversight Committee, and recently he released even more evidence of the Biden family's sketchy business dealings and Joe Biden's involvement. 

This was the latest:

Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released subpoenaed bank records revealing Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. Hunter Biden is currently under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using the Owasco PC corporate account for tax evasion and other serious crimes. 

Following subpoenas to obtain Biden family associates’ bank records, Chairman Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records. The House Oversight Committee has identified over 20 shell companies and uncovered how the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million dollars between 2015 and 2019 by selling Joe Biden as “the brand.” Financial records obtained show Hunter Biden’s business account, Owasco PC, received payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies.

Payments to Joe Biden from Hunter’s Owasco PC corporate account are part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. As the Bidens received millions from foreign nationals and companies in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan, Joe Biden dined with his family’s foreign associates, spoke to them by speakerphone, had coffee, attended meetings, and ultimately received payments that were funded by his family’s business dealings.

BINGO! Riley Gaines Explains What's 'Unfathomable' About Her Congressional Testimony
Doug P.
Today President Biden was asked about it, and called the evidence released by the Oversight Committee "a bunch of lies," and then left the room so fast you'd think he heard an ice cream truck driving by outside:

Did Biden's angry denial sound familiar?

"I. Did. Not. Have. Interactions with my son's business associates."

Seeing Biden from the back while he walks away is a most familiar sight.

The video speaks volumes, and none of them are good. 

The usual suspects in the media "fact-check" industry will call claims that Biden was involved in his son's business dealings "false" because Biden denied it.

Biden's furious he's still getting asked about this even though evidence keeps being released that proves he's lying.

*** 

