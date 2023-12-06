John Harwood Teams Up With Steve Rattner to Tell Us We're WRONG to Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks

Like we always say, the Biden and Democrat strategy when it comes to combatting the massive disapproval of the economy is simple: Lie to people about how much money they have and hope nobody's been to a grocery store for about three years.

We'll start here. The vast majority of Americans think the economy stinks and is far worse than it was when Biden took office:

CNN Poll: How worried are you about the state of the economy?



Aug. 2020:

58% - Worried

41% - Not Worried



Nov. 2023:

84% - Worried

16% - Not Worried

Most Important issue

Economy: 42%

Border security: 11%

Foreign Policy/Nat. Security: 10%https://t.co/tLg8ssMLBx pic.twitter.com/dGNbEHk1OP — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 6, 2023

CNN POLL: 71% of Americans say economic conditions are poor — and they overwhelmingly trust Republicans more than Democrats to fix it.



"They're trying so hard with 'Bidenomics' ... and voters aren't buying it. They're trying to tell people how to feel." pic.twitter.com/rgRgfwckX1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

But as usual, liberals and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) would like everybody to believe their claims over their lying eyes, bank accounts and credit card statements.

Former Obama administration "car czar" sometimes makes the media rounds attempting to convince people the Biden economy is just plain awesome. He's back again to let everybody know they're wrong if they think their dollar doesn't go as far, they don't have more debt as a result, mortgage rates haven't more than doubled and cars cost far more:

"Americans are adamant that US economic circumstances are getting worse. They're wrong."



CC: @FT pic.twitter.com/peR45TvliM — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) December 6, 2023

"Journalist" John Harwood backed up Rattner's post, saying the media needs to step up their game when it comes to gaslighting about the condition of the economy:

this is why the media needs to do better explaining what economic conditions actually are, and where they're headed



our job is conveying an accurate picture of the world, not recirculating mistaken views Americans have absorbed from sources that are partisan or seeking clicks https://t.co/W2tCR1WTbW — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 6, 2023

The economy is something the media can't lie to people about. Average folks know how much money they have (or don't have), how much debt they've incurred as a result, etc.

Americans are trapped in their homes, pilling expenses into high interest credit cards and petrified about their financial future, but the Scrooge McDuck character from Morning Joe sets those dumb rubes straight with this awesome chart. https://t.co/i2JpQkON93 — a newsman (@a_newsman) December 6, 2023

Meanwhile in the real world. pic.twitter.com/VCtsoFbIMZ — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 6, 2023

Tell me you've never gone food shopping without saying you've never gone food shopping. — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) December 6, 2023

Americans are substantially poorer than when Biden took office, mostly living paycheck to paycheck, taking multiple part-time jobs to survive, and in record levels of credit card debt (over $1 trillion)



But sure, they just don’t realize how great they have it https://t.co/Ul8C45RhtF — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) December 6, 2023

The "crap economy" wave hasn't yet hit certain areas of the media or MSNBC contributors. Or so it appears.

