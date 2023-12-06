John Harwood Teams Up With Steve Rattner to Tell Us We're WRONG to Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks

New York Times: Republicans Pounce on University Presidents Over Antisemitism
Doug P.  |  6:43 PM on December 06, 2023
Screen shot

Like we always say, the Biden and Democrat strategy when it comes to combatting the massive disapproval of the economy is simple: Lie to people about how much money they have and hope nobody's been to a grocery store for about three years. 

We'll start here. The vast majority of Americans think the economy stinks and is far worse than it was when Biden took office:

But as usual, liberals and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) would like everybody to believe their claims over their lying eyes, bank accounts and credit card statements.

Former Obama administration "car czar" sometimes makes the media rounds attempting to convince people the Biden economy is just plain awesome. He's back again to let everybody know they're wrong if they think their dollar doesn't go as far, they don't have more debt as a result, mortgage rates haven't more than doubled and cars cost far more: 

"Journalist" John Harwood backed up Rattner's post, saying the media needs to step up their game when it comes to gaslighting about the condition of the economy: 

The economy is something the media can't lie to people about. Average folks know how much money they have (or don't have), how much debt they've incurred as a result, etc. 

The "crap economy" wave hasn't yet hit certain areas of the media or MSNBC contributors. Or so it appears. 

*** 

