Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump

Doug P.  |  11:23 AM on November 29, 2023
Meme

Back in August, DOJ special counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for what the AP reported was "records related to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account":

Advertisement

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to comply, according to court documents released Wednesday. 

The new details were included in a ruling from the federal appeals court in Washington over a legal battle surrounding the warrant that has played out under seal for months. The court rejected Twitter’s claim that it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. 

Smith’s team repeatedly mentioned Trump’s tweets in an indictment unsealed last week that charges the former president with conspiring to subvert the will of voters and cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. 

More is now known about the warrant, and you might not be shocked to know this was about more than just Trump:

These people are completely out of control: 

It's almost like they've been developing some sort of a large list, all while claiming Trump's the dangerous potential authoritarian. 

Unreal:

Advertisement

It's frightening how many people are fine with this who can't grasp the slippery slope they're on.

But TRUMP is the dictatorial threat to "democracy"? You can't make this stuff up.

*** 

