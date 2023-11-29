Shocker! DOJ's Search Warrant for Trump's Twitter Account Wasn't ONLY About Trump

Back in August, DOJ special counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for what the AP reported was "records related to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account":

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to comply, according to court documents released Wednesday. The new details were included in a ruling from the federal appeals court in Washington over a legal battle surrounding the warrant that has played out under seal for months. The court rejected Twitter’s claim that it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. Smith’s team repeatedly mentioned Trump’s tweets in an indictment unsealed last week that charges the former president with conspiring to subvert the will of voters and cling to power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

More is now known about the warrant, and you might not be shocked to know this was about more than just Trump:

The DOJ has released the redacted search warrant for Donald Trump's Twitter account.



Unredacted pages here: pic.twitter.com/7FfzA023OE — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 29, 2023

These people are completely out of control:

The DOJ collected data on every person who liked/retweeted @realDonaldTrump.



The War On Terror now means YOU. pic.twitter.com/uONfzrXYpz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 29, 2023

This is the most ridiculously overbroad warrant I've ever seen. What remotely legitimate purpose could be achieved by Twitter having to compile data files comprising millions of people who liked something Trump posted? But of course Beryl Howell signed off on this travesty. https://t.co/GLiE98dHfy pic.twitter.com/AdfC322wlA — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 29, 2023

It's almost like they've been developing some sort of a large list, all while claiming Trump's the dangerous potential authoritarian.

Everyone who ever liked or RTd one of Trump's tweets....the FBI wanted your name. https://t.co/TJdcPTCJFI — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 29, 2023

Unreal:

As part of his war on Trump, Jack Smith collected info on any American who retweeted or favorited Trump tweets. This is such a dystopic nightmare, as is the way it's calmly accepted by so much of the country. https://t.co/p46htXJzNk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 29, 2023

It's frightening how many people are fine with this who can't grasp the slippery slope they're on.

It’s about Trump, but ultimately it’s also about the millions of Americans who would dare to dissent from their would-be masters https://t.co/KF5mE3CBt8 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 29, 2023

A political “enemies list” with millions of Americans on it. pic.twitter.com/6tVz8R2Hkt — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) November 29, 2023

But TRUMP is the dictatorial threat to "democracy"? You can't make this stuff up.

