Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The 2024 election is less than one year away, which means it's time for the "promises kept" phase of campaigning from the incumbent.

One promise President Biden HAS kept is the one where he guaranteed Americans that if he were to be elected the days of "America First"-type policies were over. We will freely admit that's one promise Biden has delivered on. 

"We're delivering on that promise." 

Er, when exactly does that start? 

Right!? Biden almost makes Obama look like the best uniter in U.S. history.

The lies never stop!

If Biden has unified Americans, that's partly true, but not in the way he intends: 

Joe just can't understand why all those people who are Jim Crow-era racists who think the wrong side won in the Civil War while hating kids, women and animals just because of who they voted for aren't willing to accept what a uniter he's been as president.

*** 

