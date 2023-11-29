Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States

The 2024 election is less than one year away, which means it's time for the "promises kept" phase of campaigning from the incumbent.

One promise President Biden HAS kept is the one where he guaranteed Americans that if he were to be elected the days of "America First"-type policies were over. We will freely admit that's one promise Biden has delivered on.

BIDEN: "I made a promise to be the president for every American. I'm keeping my promise!" pic.twitter.com/zOTcnTa29u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 29, 2023

BIDEN (who routinely smears Americans with whom he disagrees): "When I took office, I vowed I'd be president for all Americans, whether you live in a blue state or a red state, whether you live in rural or urban areas, and we're delivering on that promise!" pic.twitter.com/lq8uRYgBwm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

"We're delivering on that promise."

Er, when exactly does that start?

Says the most divisive president in US history. — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) November 29, 2023

Right!? Biden almost makes Obama look like the best uniter in U.S. history.

Just as false as his assertion that his economy is great. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 29, 2023

The lies never stop!

1st, I was discriminated against for not taking the jab, and then he said I'm the greatest threat to America. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/j0jEix9E41 — Texas Rose 🤠☦️ (@TexasRose1836) November 29, 2023

If Biden has unified Americans, that's partly true, but not in the way he intends:

New Palestine, OH. ring a bell? — Noble Road (@noble_road) November 29, 2023

Joe’s ability to say anything - anything at all - without a hint of concern for hypocrisy or truth…



… is remarkable even for a politician.



The guy who ran on “restoring the soul of the nation” has none; none whatsoever. https://t.co/cHMLkK0sBk pic.twitter.com/g5ZjRpz65Q — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 29, 2023

Joe just can't understand why all those people who are Jim Crow-era racists who think the wrong side won in the Civil War while hating kids, women and animals just because of who they voted for aren't willing to accept what a uniter he's been as president.

***

