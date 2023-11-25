Biden Knows the REAL Reason Hamas Attacked Israel But Can't Prove It (SERIOUSLY?)

Yesterday a temporary ceasefire brought with it the release of some Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners:

Twenty-four hostages were released from Gaza and 39 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli jails amid a four-day cease-fire, causing jubilation in the West Bank and hope in Israel. Raucous crowds packed West Bank streets to celebrate the release of Palestinians under an agreement expected to result in the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza. Among those released by militants were 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and one Filipino, a Qatari official said.

No American hostages have yet been released.

Yesterday President Biden spoke about the hostage release, and his remarks contained some rather dubious claims. Biden was even good enough to provide his own Community Note for a claim about why Hamas attacked Israel when they did:

Biden: “I cannot prove what I’m about to say,” but Hamas attacked Israel because I was very close to bringing peace to the region. pic.twitter.com/m8IfJvlivL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 24, 2023

Maximum "malarkey" detected:

I was told there would be no malarkey.



This is malarkey.



Genocide Joe is actually claiming Hamas attacked Israel to spoil a peace deal in the region that he was brokering?



MALARKEY! — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 24, 2023

Biden was so close to bringing peace to the region that it caused a terrorist attack and war in the region? This is seriously embarrassing, even for Biden. Maybe Hamas waited until somebody like Biden was the U.S. president to attack.

Did he just take credit for the Abraham Accords? https://t.co/FDiD2qLAT8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2023

The narcissism is breathtaking, as is the admission of incompetence and the sly diversion. The Abraham Accords were Trump’s triumph and his team would not have screwed up. Biden’s antipathy to Trump and petty insistence he receive no credit - even to the point of erasing… https://t.co/E6PZXhsbN0 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 24, 2023

Hamas attacked Israel because you fall down. A lot. You get lost on stage. Your colonels take photos in leather dog masks. Nobody respects you and expects any consequences. pic.twitter.com/gUu2VXD0NR — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) November 25, 2023

None of this was even happening until Biden arrived on the scene and the White House hopes nobody notices.

The pathological liar is at it again……



Hamas attacked Israel because I was very close to bringing peace to the region.



….and he uses the disclaimer “I can’t prove what I say”😂



pic.twitter.com/mnSkDgcXCe — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 24, 2023

Biden should preface almost everything he says with "I can't prove this."

No. Hamas attacked Israel because Hamas seeks the destruction of Israel. https://t.co/QUvbWbTEZG — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) November 24, 2023

Biden explained another reason Hamas attacked when they did while yet again confusing his beloved choo-choo trains with pipelines:

Biden says "the reason Hamas struck when they did" was because Biden wanted to "build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East, into Saudi Arabia, Israel, etc., and all the way up to Europe" pic.twitter.com/fSvulriQ2k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2023

It's interesting how Biden keeps bragging about a pipeline in the Middle East when he opposes pipelines in the U.S., but that's how "America Last" goes.

