Biden's Thanksgiving Call for National 'Unity' Was a Self-Stuffing Turkey

Doug P.  |  9:05 AM on November 24, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden is spending Thanksgiving weekend at the super-expensive Nantucket home of a billionaire, which might be one of the reasons he thinks the economy is doing just great for everybody. 

In any case, yesterday was Thanksgiving, which meant a presidential statement was in order. Biden's theme in yesterday's holiday statement? "Unity." Oh come on, stop laughing!

Somebody hand that man a mirror!

Exactly.

From CBS News:

President Biden told Americans that "we have to bring the nation together" when he called into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday.

"On this Thanksgiving Day, Al, we have to come together," Mr. Biden told Al Roker. "You know, we have — we can have different political views, but there's — we have one view. The one view is, we're the finest, greatest nation in the world."

Mr. Biden continued that "we should focus on dealing with our problems and being together." 

"And stop the rancor," Mr. Biden added. "We have to bring the nation together, and we have to treat each other with a little bit of decency." 

"Stop the rancor"? 

Everybody remembers Biden's "battle for the soul of the nation" speech in Philadelphia last year, and so many other examples that prove when it comes to calling for unity, this president needs to take all the seats: 

Creating division is the Biden White House's political strategy, so it's always laughable when they come out and call for "unity." Leading by example is obviously not an option.

*** 

