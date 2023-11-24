Biden's Thanksgiving Call for National 'Unity' Was a Self-Stuffing Turkey

President Biden is spending Thanksgiving weekend at the super-expensive Nantucket home of a billionaire, which might be one of the reasons he thinks the economy is doing just great for everybody.

Advertisement

In any case, yesterday was Thanksgiving, which meant a presidential statement was in order. Biden's theme in yesterday's holiday statement? "Unity." Oh come on, stop laughing!

Biden tells Americans "we have to bring the nation together" in Thanksgiving comments https://t.co/k5eXaqrqCX — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2023

Somebody hand that man a mirror!

Then he should stop trying to divide us. — Pandora's Box (@pandoras_box15) November 24, 2023

Exactly.

From CBS News:

President Biden told Americans that "we have to bring the nation together" when he called into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. "On this Thanksgiving Day, Al, we have to come together," Mr. Biden told Al Roker. "You know, we have — we can have different political views, but there's — we have one view. The one view is, we're the finest, greatest nation in the world." Mr. Biden continued that "we should focus on dealing with our problems and being together." "And stop the rancor," Mr. Biden added. "We have to bring the nation together, and we have to treat each other with a little bit of decency."

"Stop the rancor"?

Everybody remembers Biden's "battle for the soul of the nation" speech in Philadelphia last year, and so many other examples that prove when it comes to calling for unity, this president needs to take all the seats:

I seem to remember Biden calling half of the country terrorists. https://t.co/OdhW32EY09 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 24, 2023

Sure we all remember this

When @JoeBiden used our military to trash half the country. pic.twitter.com/l0pFqXthlA — County KAG (@ShaBacksTheBlue) November 24, 2023

Yeah as long as everyone does exactly what his staffers tell him demand that day pic.twitter.com/fxjUYFNQ72 — Abram Starnugget (@AbeIsHiding) November 24, 2023

Creating division is the Biden White House's political strategy, so it's always laughable when they come out and call for "unity." Leading by example is obviously not an option.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!