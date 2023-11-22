Vehicle Explosion at US/Canada Border Checkpoint Reported As 'Attempted Terror Attack'

Earlier this month FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that Hamas terrorism overseas could inspire attacks inside the U.S. and that the risk was high.

We don't yet know if there's any connection to that, but there are reports of a vehicle explosion at a border checkpoint at the U.S./Canada border was an attempted terrorist attack:

Fox reporting bridge explosion near Niagara Falls was an attempted terrorist attack — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: The mayor’s office in Niagara Falls says the Rainbow Bridge is closed following an explosion involving a vehicle coming into the U.S.



The FBI is at the scene and law enforcement is placing K-9 officers on each of the international bridges in the area as a precautionary… pic.twitter.com/3yzYSDEa9m — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2023

Here's the FBI's statement:

High level police sources tell me this is an attempted terrorist attack. Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead. https://t.co/RYTIJ3WzHk — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 22, 2023

There are some pictures and videos available. Media reports say there were two men in the car who are deceased and a CBP officer was injured:

🚨 #BREAKING: CAR EXPLODES AT US/CANADA BORDER CHECKPOINT



A car entering the toll booth set off a MASSIVE explosion. Injuries are currently unknown, nor is the cause of the explosion.



All border crossings between Canada and Western New York are now closed in BOTH directions pic.twitter.com/bUVV9MchoL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 22, 2023

BREAKING: Strong explosion reported, incident involves vehicle entering US from Canada via Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls; access closed in both directionspic.twitter.com/jk75tSBoLn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

The vehicle was originally reported to have been on the U.S. side of the bridge headed toward the Canadian border, though now it looks like it could have been the other way around.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

Update:

There are now reports that authorities might be looking for a second vehicle.

***

