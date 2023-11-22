CNN and Mediaite SHOCKED to Learn That Mike Johnson Believes Things Christians Often...
Vehicle Explosion at US/Canada Border Checkpoint Reported As 'Attempted Terror Attack'

Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on November 22, 2023
AP Photo/The Niagara Gazette,Dan Cappellazzo

Earlier this month FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that Hamas terrorism overseas could inspire attacks inside the U.S. and that the risk was high.

We don't yet know if there's any connection to that, but there are reports of a vehicle explosion at a border checkpoint at the U.S./Canada border was an attempted terrorist attack: 

Here's the FBI's statement:

There are some pictures and videos available. Media reports say there were two men in the car who are deceased and a CBP officer was injured: 

The vehicle was originally reported to have been on the U.S. side of the bridge headed toward the Canadian border, though now it looks like it could have been the other way around. 

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

Update:

There are now reports that authorities might be looking for a second vehicle. 

*** 

