Monica Crowley & Roseanne Barr Nuke Biden Claim to Be Doing 'Everything I Can' to Stop Fentanyl

Doug P.  |  9:47 AM on November 22, 2023
The POTUS account on X claims that President Biden is doing everything he can to get control of the fentanyl crisis: 

It's laughable that the Biden White House really expects people to believe they're doing "everything they can," as Monica Crowley noted: 

Yeah, Biden's not doing "everything he can."

Biden just met with Xi in a city with a huge fentanyl problem, and the ChiCom leader was greeted by China flags lining a street in a U.S. city: 

The United States wants China's cooperation to stop an illicit flow of "precursor" chemicals that are used to make fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and is increasingly mixed with other drugs - often with lethal results.

In the first nine months of this year, 619 people died of an opioid overdose in San Francisco, most related to the synthetic opioids, compared with 647 such deaths in the whole of 2022, according to the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Roseanne Barr was a little more succinct in her reaction to Biden's claim: 

Oh, according to Team Biden, the border IS secure -- except nobody believes that.

*** 

Related:

Kamala Harris-endorsed MN Freedom Fund board chair charged with fentanyl possession

HA! Chris Hayes' smug attempt at fact-checking Repubs on fentanyl at the southern border goes MUEY wrong

***

