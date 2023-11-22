Monica Crowley & Roseanne Barr Nuke Biden Claim to Be Doing 'Everything I Can' to Stop Fentanyl

The POTUS account on X claims that President Biden is doing everything he can to get control of the fentanyl crisis:

Deaths from fentanyl are an American tragedy that requires global action.



I’m committed to doing everything I can to control this crisis – from expanding prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery, to working with Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian partners to tackle this. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2023

It's laughable that the Biden White House really expects people to believe they're doing "everything they can," as Monica Crowley noted:

You just kissed the ass of Xi Jinping, who is sending the fentanyl across your wide open border to kill us.



Sit TF down. https://t.co/bDsibV6IUQ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 22, 2023

Yeah, Biden's not doing "everything he can."

Biden just met with Xi in a city with a huge fentanyl problem, and the ChiCom leader was greeted by China flags lining a street in a U.S. city:

The United States wants China's cooperation to stop an illicit flow of "precursor" chemicals that are used to make fentanyl, which is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and is increasingly mixed with other drugs - often with lethal results. In the first nine months of this year, 619 people died of an opioid overdose in San Francisco, most related to the synthetic opioids, compared with 647 such deaths in the whole of 2022, according to the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Roseanne Barr was a little more succinct in her reaction to Biden's claim:

Oh, according to Team Biden, the border IS secure -- except nobody believes that.

