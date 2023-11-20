WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's...
Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and S...
WaPo's Take on Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist Who Says There's 'No Climate Crisis' Is...
Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to...
Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim...
Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Elect...
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'
'Just Wrong About Everything.' New York Magazine Writer Embarrassed by Silly Argument to...
Even California Democrats Can't Quell the Pro-Palestinian Mob. Activists Take Over CA Dem...
'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires...
'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve...
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity Is All for...

Janet Yellen Says Nat'l Security at Risk Unless US Funds Ukraine Schools & Teachers

Doug P.  |  10:58 AM on November 20, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Before getting to what U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said about the importance of our government funding education in Ukraine, let's take a look at the situation at home:

Advertisement

The average test scores for U.S. 13-year-olds have dipped in reading and dropped sharply in math since 2020, according to new data from National Assessment of Educational Progress. 

The average scores, from tests given last fall, declined 4 points in reading and 9 points in math, compared with tests given in the 2019-2020 school year, and are the lowest in decades. The declines in reading were more pronounced for lower performing students, but dropped across all percentiles. 

The math scores were even more disappointing. On a scale of 500 points, the declines ranged from 6 to 8 points for middle and high performing students, to 12 to 14 points for low performing students.

With that in mind, Janet Yellen said in an interview that it's important for the U.S. to prioritize education in Ukraine because it's in America's national security interest: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They really do have their "priorities," don't they?

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he was NOT joking.

No kidding!

Just like inflation (according to Yellen almost three years ago).

Advertisement

Yellen's comments sure help explain something:

Because that's where the money is!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH Jen Psaki's Smug Face as Rep. Dan Goldman Openly THREATENS Trump (He's NOW Trying to Walk it Back)
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger Calling for Mean Trump 'Call Signs' BACKFIRES Painfully, Hilariously, and Spectacularly
Sam J.
Asra Nomani SCHOOLS Susan Sarandon on What it Means to be a Muslim Woman in America in POWERFUL Post
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly is Straight-Fire in Nuke-Level DUNK on Media Matters for Trying to Take Elon Musk Down
Sam J.
Doctor Locks Replies After Posting 'Decolonization Graphic' Because She Can't DEEEAL with the BACKFIRE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement