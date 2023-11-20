Janet Yellen Says Nat'l Security at Risk Unless US Funds Ukraine Schools & Teachers

Before getting to what U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said about the importance of our government funding education in Ukraine, let's take a look at the situation at home:

The average test scores for U.S. 13-year-olds have dipped in reading and dropped sharply in math since 2020, according to new data from National Assessment of Educational Progress. The average scores, from tests given last fall, declined 4 points in reading and 9 points in math, compared with tests given in the 2019-2020 school year, and are the lowest in decades. The declines in reading were more pronounced for lower performing students, but dropped across all percentiles. The math scores were even more disappointing. On a scale of 500 points, the declines ranged from 6 to 8 points for middle and high performing students, to 12 to 14 points for low performing students.

With that in mind, Janet Yellen said in an interview that it's important for the U.S. to prioritize education in Ukraine because it's in America's national security interest:

.@SecYellen: ‘We can't allow Ukraine to lose a battle on the homefront because it lacks enough money to keep schoolteachers in the classroom" pic.twitter.com/yRVJ7kJJbw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 20, 2023

Yellen: "[Biden's requested $105 billion in foreign aid] is a critical priority for the president & critical to the national security of our country. I can’t prognosticate about the timetable on this, I’m pleased that Congress has passed legislation to keep the government open &… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 20, 2023

They really do have their "priorities," don't they?

The average American eighth grader is reading at a third grade level and driving over two structurally deficient bridges to get to school. https://t.co/O4NafmrDGP — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 20, 2023

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he was NOT joking.

Get our own kids up to grade level first. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) November 20, 2023

No kidding!

Ukraine is not the 51st state. I'm so sick of this crap. — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) November 20, 2023

It's not enough for you to fund Ukraine's entire war that it has zero chance of winning. You also have to pay for Ukraine's schools and its teachers' salaries. https://t.co/jYCkKgRdhE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 20, 2023

Someone tell her. Calm down. No more funding. The wars are just “tRaNsiTory”. — Jim Lane (@JimLaneFL) November 20, 2023

Just like inflation (according to Yellen almost three years ago).

As you slog thru another Monday at the office, take heart. You're not just buying cluster bombs and Patriot missiles for Ukraine - you're paying the salaries of their teachers.



Just as the Founding Fathers intended. 🤡 https://t.co/6vjHCpsoYp — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 20, 2023

We are paying for their war, paying for their government, and now this 'shroom brain wants to pay their teachers.



Your money is being confiscated to pay for virtually all of another country, while you figure out how to pay for increasing bills due to bidenomics. https://t.co/uYQXjFBe8X — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) November 20, 2023

Yellen's comments sure help explain something:

Is that why Randi Weingarten was in the Ukraine? https://t.co/heVFaSr3v8 — Fast Eddie Caiazzo (@EddieCaiazzo) November 20, 2023

Because that's where the money is!

***

