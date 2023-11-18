WSJ: Biden Wants to Define Himself As Leader Who Can 'Help Steady a Tumultuous Planet'

OOF! The Nation Steps on All the Rakes Trying to Blame Israel for...
Doug P.  |  2:37 PM on November 18, 2023
Meme

Today there's an article in the Wall Street Journal about challenges President Biden faces if he's still the Democrats' candidate next November. 

The main challenge Biden faces is Biden himself, but his campaign is clearly hoping that voters don't remember that when Biden took office there were no wars, the economy was pretty good and the southern border was secure. Instead, the media's helping the Biden campaign frame the election as things that happened to Biden rather than things Biden helped make happen: 

Advertisement

Biden's bringing his expertise to "help steady a tumultuous planet"? Exactly when did the planet (and U.S. economy, southern border, etc.) start getting "tumultuous," WSJ? In other words, Biden was the cause of so many problems and now wants to be re-elected because he's going to be the "solution" in the next term? That's a laugh.

Team Biden is also banking on another strategy: Hoping that nobody has been to a grocery store in the last couple of years:

Absolutely nobody believes that, not unlike the time they were bragging about saving you .16 cents on your July 4th barbecue. 

