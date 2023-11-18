WSJ: Biden Wants to Define Himself As Leader Who Can 'Help Steady a Tumultuous Planet'

Today there's an article in the Wall Street Journal about challenges President Biden faces if he's still the Democrats' candidate next November.

The main challenge Biden faces is Biden himself, but his campaign is clearly hoping that voters don't remember that when Biden took office there were no wars, the economy was pretty good and the southern border was secure. Instead, the media's helping the Biden campaign frame the election as things that happened to Biden rather than things Biden helped make happen:

Advertisement

The press is attempting to make Joe Biden into Winston Churchill but he’s really Mr. Magoo.



He’s been wrong on EVERY foreign policy issue since 1973 & here’s how it’s framed: pic.twitter.com/ISOf3wjHCg — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 18, 2023

Biden's bringing his expertise to "help steady a tumultuous planet"? Exactly when did the planet (and U.S. economy, southern border, etc.) start getting "tumultuous," WSJ? In other words, Biden was the cause of so many problems and now wants to be re-elected because he's going to be the "solution" in the next term? That's a laugh.

Team Biden is also banking on another strategy: Hoping that nobody has been to a grocery store in the last couple of years:

Absolutely nobody believes that, not unlike the time they were bragging about saving you .16 cents on your July 4th barbecue.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!