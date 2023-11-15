CBS's Gayle King Reminds Father of Hamas Hostage That Palestinian Kids are Dying Too

The father of a girl Hamas is holding hostage in Gaza was interviewed on "CBS This Morning," and a member of the media covered that profession in more embarrassing glory.

CBS's Gayle King just couldn't help but push the "both sides" approach, even right to the face of a father who is dealing with a parent's nightmare. But at least Rashida Tlaib and AOC might appreciate King's approach here:

WATCH: CBS's Gayle King LECTURES the father of a eight-year-old Israeli girl being held hostage by Hamas that "innocent children in Pales --Palestinians...are dying" too just as "innocent Israeli children" and, b/c of "politics," "no one seems to be able to say enough, stop" pic.twitter.com/5qkg2QUMNn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2023

We'd say that's unbelievable except unfortunately it really isn't.

Gayle King: Can you tell us what your life was like when you were living there on October 7? You like living in Israel.



Thomas Hand: Yes. It’s a difficult place to live. We’re… — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2023

Gayle King: Can you tell us what your life was like when you were living there on October 7? You like living in Israel. Thomas Hand: Yes. It’s a difficult place to live. We’re constantly being bombarded by rockets, thousands and thousands and thousands of rockets for the last 20 years. The greatest movement towards peace that Israel ever did was we pulled out of Gaza. You know, Israel has never made such a big step towards peace, and it got us nothing. They didn’t make even a little baby step back to go towards peace. King: But now, this seems to be all about politics. What do you say about that? You know, you have innocent children — Palestinians who are dying, innocent Israeli children who are dying, and no one seems to be able to say enough, stop that. Hand: I’m not interested in politics at all. My only concern is getting Emily back, whatever that takes to get her back. Tony Dokoupil: Thank you for being here, Thomas, for keeping her name in our minds and the attention focused as it should be on their release. I can’t imagine what you’re going through. I can barely talk to you because I think about my own daughter and I think about — Hand: It’s a living nightmare. It is hell. Hell on earth.

King's remarks were just gross.

If you think what Gayle King did was inappropriate, listen to what Thomas Hand said when asked if he's been sleeping:



"I have a couple of pints of beer before I go to bed...I don’t eat much...The beer — a couple of beers helps me sleep. Otherwise, I’d be up all night". pic.twitter.com/kNc8wWpuTA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 15, 2023

Patricia Heaton was appalled:

Just disgusting.

Yeah, that was disgraceful and so disrespectful. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 15, 2023

Gayle King is everything that is wrong with the media. You do not dislike these people enough. https://t.co/NmiSD6VNHU — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 15, 2023

That's said often but can't be repeated enough.

This is despicable on so many levels @GayleKing.



If you want, bring up a Palestinian family to speak how things are in Gaza or a spokesman for Israel/PA.



To do this to a father of an 8 year old hostage, is gross.



Shame on despicable you.



Disgrace to humanity you are. https://t.co/1EPMBMC1JL — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 15, 2023

My God. This is the father who preferred death for his poor child over being held hostage by Hamas animals. Obviously @GayleKing isn’t bright, but this cruelty is shocking. https://t.co/TDoF7C3p7h — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 15, 2023

This father, whose 8-year-old daughter is being held hostage by Hamas, responds to this horrible question remarkably well. https://t.co/zT6HXBvbp5 — Madeleine Hubbard (@MadeleineHubb) November 15, 2023

A lot of parents in that situation might have reacted to King's remarks a little more -- well, let's just say "unfavorably."

***

