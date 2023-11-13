Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Older Sister of Donald Trump, Passes Away at 86
Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train...
Who's Lying About Why Republicans Lost in Virginia?
QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down...
Jen Psaki's Warning About Trump Melts Projection Detectors (But Makes a GREAT Case...
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged...
Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into G...
You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'We Were All Thinking It': Video of a Robot Attempting a Human Voice...
And Another One Gone: Another Republican Presidential Hopeful Drops Out of Primary Race
How Is THIS for irony? 'Planned Parenthood Won’t Say Gay’
Noted Constitutional Scholar David Hogg Studied American History for FOUR WHOLE YEARS, Fol...

POTUS Wants Us to View 'Bidenomics' Through the Eyes of People in Scranton (So Let's Do That)

Doug P.  |  11:17 AM on November 13, 2023
Meme screenshot

In spite of the fact that the vast majority of Americans polled know "Bidenomics" has been a disaster, it's rather amazing that the Biden White House continues to take ownership of the economy and brag about it. 

Advertisement

Today the @POTUS account on X asked Americans not to look at the economy through the eyes of Wall Street, but rather through the eyes of average folks in places like Scranton and elsewhere: 

They want us to look at "Bidenomics" through the eyes of people in Scranton? 

Fine, let's do that!

Watch:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It was nice of the White House to encourage people to seek out a reminder that, yes, most Americans think "Bidenomics" sucks.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train Does NOT Go Well (Watch)
Sam J.
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling
Sam J.
QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down AND Freaking TF Out
Sam J.
Jen Psaki's Warning About Trump Melts Projection Detectors (But Makes a GREAT Case Against Biden)
Doug P.
Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into Government Car
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement