POTUS Wants Us to View 'Bidenomics' Through the Eyes of People in Scranton (So Let's Do That)

In spite of the fact that the vast majority of Americans polled know "Bidenomics" has been a disaster, it's rather amazing that the Biden White House continues to take ownership of the economy and brag about it.

Today the @POTUS account on X asked Americans not to look at the economy through the eyes of Wall Street, but rather through the eyes of average folks in places like Scranton and elsewhere:

I don’t look at the economy through the eyes of Wall Street and Park Avenue.



I look at it through the eyes of the people I grew up with in Scranton, Pennsylvania or Claymont, Delaware. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 13, 2023

President Biden: I’m determined to put an end to trickle-down economics. I look at the economy through the eyes of the people I grew up with in Scranton and Claymont pic.twitter.com/FjDMVw8tJJ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 9, 2023

They want us to look at "Bidenomics" through the eyes of people in Scranton?

Fine, let's do that!

Watch:

On Wednesday's "Wake Up America," host Sharla McBride visits Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, PA and finds out what people really think of the 46th President. @SharlaMcBride pic.twitter.com/2WNhHUwl9T — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 8, 2023

Reporter left in STUNNED silence after residents from Joe Biden's "hometown" of Scranton FLAME him back-to-back | The most BRUTAL takedown you will watch today (wait for it)🔥



"He's RUINED this country. This country is in a HOLE!" pic.twitter.com/NHrvrc6wr9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

It was nice of the White House to encourage people to seek out a reminder that, yes, most Americans think "Bidenomics" sucks.

