'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if Hamas Wrote It

Doug P.  |  5:43 PM on November 08, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Associated Press can always be counted on to take an approach that many on the Left will find acceptable, and Politico shared one such headline about a Jewish man who was killed at a pro-Palestine protest in Los Angeles.

How's this for passive framing?

Well, that's ONE way to put it.

The "pro-Palestine/anti-Israel" protest was totally peaceful until a Jewish man was killed, then it was peaceful again:

Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions are escalating in the United States as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. Last month a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in what authorities have said was in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the conflict. In Ventura County alone there have been 21 demonstrations since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Fryhoff said.

Kessler was among a group of pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up at the event that was advertised as a peaceful gathering to support Palestinians, Fryhoff said. About 75 people in total were there and patrols in the area reported seeing no indication of violence 15 minutes before the altercation happened, Fryhoff said.

Just imagine the headline if the roles were reversed. 

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Good questions. 

It makes you wonder. The AP is the same media outlet that keeps insisting on quoting the Gaza Health Ministry that previously fed them bad information that they amplified.

The national media is beyond redemption.

*** 

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
