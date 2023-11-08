'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if Hamas Wrote It

The Associated Press can always be counted on to take an approach that many on the Left will find acceptable, and Politico shared one such headline about a Jewish man who was killed at a pro-Palestine protest in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

How's this for passive framing?

Man involved in confrontation with Jewish protester who died called 911, cooperated with police https://t.co/7Q9WvGhcXO — POLITICO (@politico) November 8, 2023

Well, that's ONE way to put it.

Look at you, trying to make the killer the good guy. https://t.co/bUX0gueXDa — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 8, 2023

New Politico Humanitarian of the Year nominee https://t.co/Fhc9rAnkLm — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 8, 2023

The "pro-Palestine/anti-Israel" protest was totally peaceful until a Jewish man was killed, then it was peaceful again:

Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions are escalating in the United States as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war. Last month a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in what authorities have said was in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the conflict. In Ventura County alone there have been 21 demonstrations since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Fryhoff said. Kessler was among a group of pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up at the event that was advertised as a peaceful gathering to support Palestinians, Fryhoff said. About 75 people in total were there and patrols in the area reported seeing no indication of violence 15 minutes before the altercation happened, Fryhoff said.

Just imagine the headline if the roles were reversed.

Did the guy’s attorney write that headline? — Tennis Sandpaper (@HeyHeyHeytennis) November 8, 2023

Hamas still writing headlines for y’all? — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) November 8, 2023

Good questions.

How did the Jewish man die? Covid? Scraped his knee? Or maybe from the Palestenian bashing him in the head?



Hamas must be writing these headlines. https://t.co/wnDwqK7ynL — Holly (@hollyh78) November 8, 2023

It makes you wonder. The AP is the same media outlet that keeps insisting on quoting the Gaza Health Ministry that previously fed them bad information that they amplified.

Red State has the video where the homicide suspect says he tried swing & hit the victim’s phone with his megaphone.https://t.co/pohZJMr7rk — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@TheRightWingM) November 8, 2023

What a nice murderer. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) November 8, 2023

The national media is beyond redemption.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!