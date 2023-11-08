Mary Katharine Ham & Others Nuke Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Sob Story

The 2024 elections are one year away, and Biden and the Democrats continue their attempts to buy votes.

Rep. Ro Khanna served up the latest reason, and try not to roll your eyes too hard or sprain a finger playing the tiny violin:

Advertisement

2/3rds of student loan borrowers say they didn't know their payments were restarting after a 3.5-year pause. Over 2 million report that they never received a bill or received it with short notice. We need to get this right and cancel student debt for everyone up to $50,000… — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 7, 2023

Seriously?

Mary Katharine Ham leads off the much-deserved dragging over that take:

“From the river to the sea, my degree should be free!”



Y’all had 3+ years to prepare for resumption of payments on loans for a product you’ve received, you most def knew you agreed to. That the faultiness of the product is revealed by this ignorance isn’t on me. https://t.co/tqRa5D0v9g — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2023

So Rep. Khanna thinks "because they're imbeciles" will make more Americans support paying off their loans for them?

So, they're stupid. And you want me to pay for that education?



Get bent. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 8, 2023

The solution is never that universities with their mega-billion dollar endowments should have to chip-in. It’s always that plumbers and roofers should have to pay the loans for people to get degrees in gender studies from Harvard. https://t.co/CCqISXOsbI — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 8, 2023

They’re too stupid to know they owe money? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 8, 2023

At least Khanna basically came out and admitted this is just a Biden and the Dems' attempt to buy the votes of imbeciles using somebody else's money.

We shouldn’t expect them to track this stuff, particularly with the climate emergency and with democracy literally at risk. Plus, Trump. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 8, 2023

This is one of the greatest non sequiturs I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/0K3d3hmzwa — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 8, 2023

“I forgot about what I owe so other people are now morally obligated to pay off my debt.” https://t.co/v0juUSg3az — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 8, 2023

Hey, the "logic" is sound (cue massive eye roll).

Maybe less campus Jihad and more STEM https://t.co/gEXIDGR6MO — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 8, 2023

Sure, let’s get financial help to a group that overwhelmingly sides with Hamass.



Hard pass https://t.co/PiKKmvd32a — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 8, 2023

If Rep. Khanna wants to "cancel" a debt he should start by working on the national debt (as if).

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!