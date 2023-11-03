Politifact Reports Republicans are Pouncing on Biden's Unpopularity in KY Gov Race

There were polls a little over a month ago that showed Democrat Kentucky incumbent Governor Andy Beshear up by ten or more points over his Republican challenger, Daniel Cameron.

With the election just days away, things have changed:

#kygov - @EmersonPolling has Cameron and Beshear tied 47-47 as race draws to a close. https://t.co/aayModBJMi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 3, 2023

The race is a dead heat, and Politico has taken an approach we're all quite familiar with:

Kentucky Republicans are weaponizing Biden’s unpopularity as they fight to oust Beshear https://t.co/K5cxjs05Jb — POLITICO (@politico) November 3, 2023

There it is!

How in the world could the Republicans "pounce" on Biden's unpopularity if things were going just great, as the White House keeps claiming?

Beshear makes no mention of national politics when speaking at events across the heavily Republican state. He acknowledges his party affiliation, but claims he has and will adopt a bipartisan approach on state-level issues like the local economy, public education and infrastructure projects. And he’s hoping to shrug off Cameron’s attempts to nationalize the race. “He’s trying to confuse people, to make them think that this is the race for president,” Beshear told reporters at a campaign event. “It’s not.” [...] But Biden won just 36 percent of the vote in Kentucky in 2020 — and he’s gotten a lot less popular since then. That provided an opening for Republicans.

Translation: Biden's awfulness for the country could translate into more Republicans being elected moving forward. The media will then report that the GOP seized on the bad economy that was caused by climate change, or something.

