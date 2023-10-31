London Police Say Officers Who Removed Pics of People Hamas Kidnapped Were 'Acting...
OUCH! Rep. Cori Bush's Claim About Condemning Hamas Earned a BRUTAL Community Note

Doug P.  |  11:40 AM on October 31, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

In Congress it seems that "The Squad" might have seen some polling, because there have been some pivots taking place three weeks after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

Here's what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to say yesterday:

AOC's fellow Squad-member, Rep. Cori Bush, also tried to backpedal a little bit. Here's what she claimed yesterday: 

Really?

The above tweet got called out in a hurry:

This could be the most brutal Community Note from X that we've ever seen:

OOF.

Community Notes is the best thing to happen to Twitter(X) since Elon Musk bought the place.

*** 

