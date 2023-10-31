OUCH! Rep. Cori Bush's Claim About Condemning Hamas Earned a BRUTAL Community Note

In Congress it seems that "The Squad" might have seen some polling, because there have been some pivots taking place three weeks after the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

Here's what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to say yesterday:

Now more than ever, we must emphasize the importance of separating people from governments.



Antisemitism is disgusting and unacceptable. We have a responsibility to defend our Jewish brothers, sisters, and siblings from hatred. No movement of integrity should tolerate it. Ever. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 30, 2023

AOC's fellow Squad-member, Rep. Cori Bush, also tried to backpedal a little bit. Here's what she claimed yesterday:

This month, I cosponsored a resolution condemning Hamas for hostage-taking and urging their immediate release.



We must ensure the safe return of all hostages and the protection of Palestinian and Israeli civilians. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 30, 2023

Really?

The above tweet got called out in a hurry:

Did you forget about the existence of Community Notes? You make it so easy for them. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 31, 2023

This could be the most brutal Community Note from X that we've ever seen:

I can’t stop laughing. You clown. pic.twitter.com/oPEHalSeDC — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 31, 2023

Hi Cori,

We’re not stupid, stop lying. pic.twitter.com/v9Bulxzf9K — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 30, 2023

OOF.

Cori Bush is the George Costanza of the United States Congress pic.twitter.com/F4MyXjsjLF — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 31, 2023

Community Notes doing the job of journalists. https://t.co/qV4ELATKLy — Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) October 31, 2023

Community Notes is the best thing to happen to Twitter(X) since Elon Musk bought the place.

***

