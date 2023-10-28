WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'

Another Great Moment in Self-Unaware Journalism has been spotted, and this particular example comes from the Washington Post, which has a piece with multiple authors that claims Elon Musk is "displacing the mainstream media from a position of authority" while also spreading misinformation:

This bizarre article, with four @washingtonpost journalists in the byline, demonstrates such an absurd lack of self-awareness that it's bordering on self-parody.



WaPo criticizes @elonmusk for "displacing the mainstream media from a position of authority" on X, claiming that has… pic.twitter.com/mfZOhE3F77 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 27, 2023

Here's that entire tweet:

This bizarre article, with four @washingtonpost journalists in the byline, demonstrates such an absurd lack of self-awareness that it's bordering on self-parody. WaPo criticizes @elonmusk for "displacing the mainstream media from a position of authority" on X, claiming that has led to "misinformation" proliferating about the Israel-Gaza war. To be sure, falsehoods spread quickly on all social media platforms, including X. But the most high-profile example of "misinformation" in recent days was the traditional media story that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza and killed 500 people. This story kicked off mass protests throughout the world, and only after stoking outrage did the New York Times finally walk it back by admitting they relied too much on Hamas' claims. All the while, certain open-source intelligence accounts on Twitter had been publishing more accurate analysis with appropriate caveats about what information was still unconfirmed. So to summarize: The Washington Post is worried about "misinformation" on X ... because we should only get our news from "traditional media" that regurgitates press releases from terrorist organizations as though they're factual. And they wonder why Americans abhor corporate media?

You can't make this stuff up:

The journalisming gets even worse! Washington Post whines that @elonmusk is "throttling traffic to the New York Times" in order to "degrade the public's ability to find authoritative information"... because the New York Times is the authoritative source on "who blew up a hospital… pic.twitter.com/XKVpT1nCFK — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 27, 2023

The New York Times was among media outlets that sparked protests around the world after parroting and amplifying Hamas propaganda by reporting that Israel was responsible for the explosion at a hospital in Gaza that they said killed hundreds of civilians.

Oh, and one of the Post's sources for proof that X leans too far to the right? A former Obama adviser:

LOL the Post quotes *Dan Pfeiffer* to make the case Twitter is too far right? https://t.co/U86lY8CNau — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 28, 2023

Dan Pfeiffer is big mad his misinformation is not force fed to people any longer. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 27, 2023

Amazing that it took 4 Washington Post reporters to write an article crying that X is too "right wing" and citing as their source .... Obama's comms staffer. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 27, 2023

Musk had this to say:

Exactly.



They’re not even *competent* thought police 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2023

Media outlets such as the Washington Post, New York Times and many, many others that accuse others of pushing "misinformation" are laughable at best.

“So to summarize: The Washington Post is worried about ‘misinformation’ on X ... because we should only get our news from ‘traditional media’ that regurgitates press releases from terrorist organizations as though they're factual.” https://t.co/DozlvgoHbD — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 28, 2023

Yep, that's what the Washington Post is reporting. And yet they wonder why trust in the mainstream media is at an all-time low.

