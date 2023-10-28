WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident
70% of Kentucky Criminals Released Early By Gov. Beshear During COVID Reoffended
Ben Rhodes Encouraged to Take ALL the Seats After Failing to See Objective...
AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet...
Actor Richard Moll, Bull the 'Night Court' Bailiff, Dies at 80
Someone Needs to Tell Him: Wajahat Ali Doesn't Get the Point of Killing...
It's A Day Ending In -y And Joy Behar Is Once Again Incorrectly...
SHAMEFUL: UN General Assembly Passes Resolution for Ceasefire in the Israel Hamas War
This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He...
BREAKING: Mass Murderer, Robert Card, Is Dead
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests...
Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems...
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has...

Thread Explaining Former Elite Blue-Check Brigade's Unhappiness With Musk's X Says it ALL

Doug P.  |  12:02 PM on October 28, 2023
Meme

Former blue-check media types and others who previously enjoyed the spoils the checkmark provided under the previous ownership aren't thrilled with how things are going now that Twitter is called X and is owned by Elon Musk. Here are a couple of recent examples: 

Advertisement

However, as the saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure.

Which brings us to a great thread.

What's really going on here? @DanFriedman81 has a good explanation:

The former Elite Blue Check Brigade under previous ownership were coddled, promoted and protected, and things have changed:

Recommended

AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet Outage
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That bubble has been burst and many of the former Elite Blue-Check Brigade members don't like it.

Advertisement

And obviously, that objective has been met.

Advertisement

Also have you noticed that many of the people who say they're leaving X never quite seem to actually get around to doing that?

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet Outage
FuzzyChimp
WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Doug P.
Ben Rhodes Encouraged to Take ALL the Seats After Failing to See Objective in Israel's Next Move
Doug P.
BREAKING: Man Connected to the ‘Doxxing Truck’ Holding Alleged Antisemites Accountable Has Been SWATted
Aaron Walker
70% of Kentucky Criminals Released Early By Gov. Beshear During COVID Reoffended
Amy Curtis
Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet Outage FuzzyChimp
Advertisement