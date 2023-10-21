Jesse Watters Outlines the Current State of the Nation & World Under Biden (Yikes)

Yesterday whoever in the White House press office runs the @JoeBiden Twitter(X) account had this to say about what the president refuses to do:

I refuse to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/LLU1Pji8jX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2023

It's worth remembering that neither of those things happened until after Biden took office.

This brings us to Jesse Watters laying out the current state of the nation and world under Biden's "leadership," and it ain't good.

Watch:

The world is on the brink and Washington is living in fear.



The US is now sponsoring a double proxy war against the Iranians and the Russians. China's eying Taiwan and North Korean weapons were just discovered in Gaza. The State Department has just issued a world wide travel… pic.twitter.com/XJGokFlpBa — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 21, 2023

Here's the full text of the tweet:

The world is on the brink and Washington is living in fear.

The US is now sponsoring a double proxy war against the Iranians and the Russians. China's eying Taiwan and North Korean weapons were just discovered in Gaza. The State Department has just issued a world wide travel warning — to all countries. Our embassies are being mobbed, our military bases are under attack in Iraq, we just had to shoot down 2 Iranian-made missiles and we keep catching Middle Easterners sneaking across the "secure" southern border. All while Putin is in China- coordinating.

But don't worry- we have Joe Biden, the proxy wartime president who's focusing on isms and phobias.

***

What could possibly go wrong? Well, the real question is what could possibly go right under this administration?

And it gets better. Biden wants more taxpayer dollars for illegals as Americans are suffering to even buy groceries gas or healthcare. https://t.co/XzDAoHClgB — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) October 21, 2023

Meanwhile BIden's spending the weekend at his Delaware beach house.

I could use a mean tweet right about now. https://t.co/unJKnMA7sE — Cameron Povich (@CaM_iZoN) October 21, 2023

No kidding!

***

