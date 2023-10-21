Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail...
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for...
Private School Parent, Gene Wu, Now Belongs to Corey DeAngelis
AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and...
Shabbat Shalom: A Message of Hope From Two Israeli Soldiers (Watch)
'99% of These Videos are Women.' X Users Notice a Pattern in Ghouls...
Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing...
Man Spends 22 YEARS in the Rainforest after Escaping Prison for Murdering His...
What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke
Another Day Ends With No Republican Speaker of the House ... Let Me...
Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good...
PIVOT: Mehdi Hasan Tries To Play The Moral Equivalency Game With Israel
Biden Announces $100 Million in ‘Aid’ to Gaza (a.k.a Hamas)

Jesse Watters Outlines the Current State of the Nation & World Under Biden (Yikes)

Doug P.  |  9:02 AM on October 21, 2023
Meme screenshot

Yesterday whoever in the White House press office runs the @JoeBiden Twitter(X) account had this to say about what the president refuses to do:

Advertisement

It's worth remembering that neither of those things happened until after Biden took office. 

This brings us to Jesse Watters laying out the current state of the nation and world under Biden's "leadership," and it ain't good. 

Watch:

Here's the full text of the tweet:

The world is on the brink and Washington is living in fear.  

The US is now sponsoring a double proxy war against the Iranians and the Russians. China's eying Taiwan and North Korean weapons were just discovered in Gaza. The State Department has just issued a world wide travel warning — to all countries. Our embassies are being mobbed, our military bases are under attack in Iraq, we just had to shoot down 2 Iranian-made missiles and we keep catching Middle Easterners sneaking across the "secure" southern border. All while Putin is in China- coordinating.  

Recommended

The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for Sports Fans
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But don't worry- we have Joe Biden, the proxy wartime president who's focusing on isms and phobias.

***

What could possibly go wrong? Well, the real question is what could possibly go right under this administration?

Meanwhile BIden's spending the weekend at his Delaware beach house.

No kidding!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for Sports Fans
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail Evidence
Doug P.
Private School Parent, Gene Wu, Now Belongs to Corey DeAngelis
FuzzyChimp
AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and Dave Rubin Isn't Convinced
Chad Felix Greene
'99% of These Videos are Women.' X Users Notice a Pattern in Ghouls Taking Down Israel Hostage Posters
Chad Felix Greene
What Days DON'T They Get? James Woods Posts an Insane Calendar of Woke
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for Sports Fans Grateful Calvin
Advertisement