Jim Jordan Still Not Elected Speaker After Round 2 (But JOHN BOEHNER Got a GOP vote?)

Doug P.  |  4:25 PM on October 18, 2023
Twitchy

Today the House of Representatives had voting round number two in an attempt to get enough votes to elect Rep. Jim Jordan as Speaker. That didn't happen:

After Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) came up 17 votes short of the magic number needed to secure the speaker's gavel on Tuesday, the House of Representatives gathered again on Wednesday for its second attempt at electing a speaker since Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted earlier in October. 

Again, Jordan was nominated by Republicans and Hakeem Jeffries was nominated by Democrats, and again the clerk proceeded through a roll-call vote of all 433 members who were present in the chamber. Again, Jordan came up short. 

Advertisement

Jordan still didn't have enough votes after round two, but former House Speaker John Boehner will at least be flattered:

Considering the condition of the nation and world, next year's elections SHOULD be a layup for Republicans and yet many of them seem determined to prevent that from happening.

The Democrats sure thought it was funny though.

*** 

