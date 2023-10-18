Jim Jordan Still Not Elected Speaker After Round 2 (But JOHN BOEHNER Got a GOP vote?)

Today the House of Representatives had voting round number two in an attempt to get enough votes to elect Rep. Jim Jordan as Speaker. That didn't happen:

After Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) came up 17 votes short of the magic number needed to secure the speaker's gavel on Tuesday, the House of Representatives gathered again on Wednesday for its second attempt at electing a speaker since Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted earlier in October. Again, Jordan was nominated by Republicans and Hakeem Jeffries was nominated by Democrats, and again the clerk proceeded through a roll-call vote of all 433 members who were present in the chamber. Again, Jordan came up short.

Jordan still didn't have enough votes after round two, but former House Speaker John Boehner will at least be flattered:

One of the dumbest votes today:



“Republican” Mike Kelly votes for former Speaker John Boehner instead of Jim Jordan.



These people deserve to be primaried

pic.twitter.com/eidSArQ4M6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2023

Mike Kelly says he voted for John Boehner for Speaker “because I like him.” — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 18, 2023

Considering the condition of the nation and world, next year's elections SHOULD be a layup for Republicans and yet many of them seem determined to prevent that from happening.

F***ing clowns. Someone just cast their vote for Former Speaker of the House, John Boehner and there was laughter. They think this is a game. https://t.co/ppL4gTfRbL — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) October 18, 2023

The Democrats sure thought it was funny though.

