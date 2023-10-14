US Education Secretary's claim to be 'helping' K-12 students does NOT line up...
We finally found a public official's home that it's NOT OK to protest near

Doug P.  |  10:14 AM on October 14, 2023

Protesting at the private residences of public officials of any party is just disturbing and wrong, but it does appear that the "rules" as far as it being lawless behavior goes can vary widely: 

Wait, you can get arrested for doing this

Local lawmakers were among dozens of demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war who were arrested outside New York Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home on Friday night, according to police sources.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Grand Army Plaza for the rally, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace — a self-described anti-Zionist activist group — before marching a few blocks to the senator’s Park Slope residence and blocking the street.

Exceptions do apply of course:

As a matter of fact, Schumer did his part to encourage that behavior.

Protesters at Schumer's home got arrested, and not long ago Schumer did his part to foment anger over SCOTUS conservatives which culminated in protests at their residences, not to mention death threats. 

Remember "you will pay the price"?

 

But now the "rules" seem to have changed now that the target of the protest has shifted:

"Protection for me but not for thee" is the Democrat mantra on many matters.

*** 

