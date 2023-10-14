We finally found a public official's home that it's NOT OK to protest near

Protesting at the private residences of public officials of any party is just disturbing and wrong, but it does appear that the "rules" as far as it being lawless behavior goes can vary widely:

Advertisement

Dozens of protesters demanding US end Israel aid arrested outside Schumer’s NYC home https://t.co/Xr8NfjGRox pic.twitter.com/jjeuJj5qFX — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2023

Wait, you can get arrested for doing this?

Local lawmakers were among dozens of demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war who were arrested outside New York Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn home on Friday night, according to police sources. Hundreds of people gathered at the Grand Army Plaza for the rally, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace — a self-described anti-Zionist activist group — before marching a few blocks to the senator’s Park Slope residence and blocking the street.

Exceptions do apply of course:

Nothing was done to stop protesters at Supreme Court justices’ homes. https://t.co/hbe13adjOn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 14, 2023

As a matter of fact, Schumer did his part to encourage that behavior.

Don't feel sorry for him! He did nothing during the Supreme Court hearings! How's it feel Schumer? — V (@Arnett3V) October 14, 2023

Protesters at Schumer's home got arrested, and not long ago Schumer did his part to foment anger over SCOTUS conservatives which culminated in protests at their residences, not to mention death threats.

Remember "you will pay the price"?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

But now the "rules" seem to have changed now that the target of the protest has shifted:

So Democrats don’t like protesters outside their homes?



They just like them outside conservative Supreme Court justices’ homes? https://t.co/pog0y1IebQ — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 14, 2023

Huh. Supreme Court justices wondering what THEY have to do to get this level of protection. Brett Kavanaugh, who faced an assassination threat, is no doubt particularly curious. https://t.co/uourpu21aO — Carol Platt Liebau (@CPLiebau) October 14, 2023

"Protection for me but not for thee" is the Democrat mantra on many matters.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!