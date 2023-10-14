Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic
Oilfield Rando perfectly sums up what Biden's helped deliver to Americans

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on October 14, 2023
Screenshot

President Biden and his administration have had their share of tone-deaf moments recently. Hosting a barbecue at the White House the day after 1,300 people were murdered in Israel and American citizens were among the hostages Hamas took was one of them. 

Another tone-deaf Biden WH moment has been what's featured at the end of this tweet from @Oilfield_Rando:

Yep, that's one of Biden's top priorities these days:

People can barely afford groceries and gas because of "Bidenomics" but Team Biden's tackling some "junk fees" and hopes everybody will believe it'll make up the difference.

What would we do without this train wreck of an administration tackling "junk fees" while making everything else so much worse?

