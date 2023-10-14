Oilfield Rando perfectly sums up what Biden's helped deliver to Americans

President Biden and his administration have had their share of tone-deaf moments recently. Hosting a barbecue at the White House the day after 1,300 people were murdered in Israel and American citizens were among the hostages Hamas took was one of them.

Another tone-deaf Biden WH moment has been what's featured at the end of this tweet from @Oilfield_Rando:

You’re all pessimists.



Yes, they’ve destroyed American cities with mass immigration. Yes, they turned higher education into indoctrination for bloodthirsty jihadists. Yes, our debt might finish us off before WW3.



But Biden’s going to save us $13 on a $1200 Taylor Swift ticket! — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 13, 2023

Yep, that's one of Biden's top priorities these days:

My Administration is taking our most comprehensive action ever to eliminate junk fees across the economy.



We're proposing rules that would ban hidden fees, mandate transparent pricing, and make clear that bank fees for services like checking your account balance are illegal. pic.twitter.com/8tzYMiIUSc — President Biden (@POTUS) October 12, 2023

People can barely afford groceries and gas because of "Bidenomics" but Team Biden's tackling some "junk fees" and hopes everybody will believe it'll make up the difference.

Modern governmental policies in a nutshell. https://t.co/0wFWpoEZxE — Marty Kane (@CFCBhoy1967) October 14, 2023

Well, Judging by a lot of hot takes the last few days- I'm thinking $13 off a $1200 Tay Ticket is about as much math many of these peope can handle. — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) October 14, 2023

Crisis averted 🤣 — Fifth Column (@FiftiethColumn) October 14, 2023

What would we do without this train wreck of an administration tackling "junk fees" while making everything else so much worse?

