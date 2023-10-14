WWIII could break out but Biden doesn't want us to lose sight of 'only existential threat' we face

Yesterday President Biden traveled to Philadelphia to try and convince everybody that "Bidenomics" doesn't suck. Biden also had another battle with stairs:

BREAKING: Biden almost stumbles as he takes the stage in Philadelphiapic.twitter.com/u62OESpddb — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 13, 2023

Did somebody leave a sandbag on the steps?

And even though this past week has brought with it more stories about terrorist atrocities in Israel, not to mention threats to the West from other parts of the world along with a "Day of Jihad," Biden didn't want everybody to lose focus of what really matters to the Democrats: Pushing their climate change shams and politicizing the weather:

Biden says climate change is "the only existential threat to humanity":



"Our kids are gonna be and our grandkids are gonna be... anyway..." pic.twitter.com/2Da3p5uipQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023

Climate change alarmism from a guy who uses a 747 and 25-car motorcade to go to campaign events and warn about the threat to humanity caused by the burning of fossil fuels is just incredible.

Completely detached from reality... — Don Carter (@d1carter) October 13, 2023

The whole world could be on fire and the Biden White House would just claim that's proof that people need to be forced to drive electric cars.

Give it a week and the attack on Israel will be blamed on climate change. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) October 13, 2023

Frankly we're surprised that hasn't happened yet.

Yes, they do.

Biden claims to be protecting people from the "threat of climate" while fundamentally changing the economy:

BIDEN: "I came to office determined to get this country up again so we could face the existential threat of climate and still grow! To fundamentally change our economy!" pic.twitter.com/zYcWpfLRtu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023

Well, Biden's certainly helped change the economy... for the worse.

