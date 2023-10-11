Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4 years ago

Yesterday a reporter tried to get Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to comment about the atrocities that were committed in Israel, and the leftist Michigan Democrat couldn't get away fast enough:

🚨WATCH: I asked Rep. Rashida Tlaib about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies heads, children being burned alive, and women being raped - she had nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/a3UvuvJ4hW — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) October 11, 2023

Fox News' Bill Melugin remembered just a few years ago, when Trump was president, what managed to move Rep. Tlaib and other "squad" members to tears:

In 2019, Rep. Rashida Tlaib got emotional at a hearing on migrant children being separated from their parents at the border, & called it “traumatic” and “inhumane”.



Today, she had no comment, and no reaction when asked about Israeli children being beheaded by Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/nb0M1bXReQ pic.twitter.com/bU3EUERZSA — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 11, 2023

It's all politics and ideology.

All frauds..... Not one tear for the children beheaded. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) October 11, 2023

All the responses running through my head at this moment would ban me from Twitter/X ... forever.



Literally, all of them. — Jeanne Polydoris (@JPolydoris) October 11, 2023

It was all Pretend, that's all they know how to do, Pretend. — EnemyOfLies (@rckbsvrt) October 11, 2023

Unless there's suffering in Israel, at which point Tlaib doesn't even bring herself to pretend to care.

***

***

