Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4 years ago

Doug P.  |  4:05 PM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday a reporter tried to get Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to comment about the atrocities that were committed in Israel, and the leftist Michigan Democrat couldn't get away fast enough: 

Fox News' Bill Melugin remembered just a few years ago, when Trump was president, what managed to move Rep. Tlaib and other "squad" members to tears: 

It's all politics and ideology.

Unless there's suffering in Israel, at which point Tlaib doesn't even bring herself to pretend to care.

