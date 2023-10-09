Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run but 'he didn't care'

As we told you earlier today, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he would be running for president as an independent.

From CNBC:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he will abandon his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and instead run for the White House as an independent. Kennedy’s move raises the chances that he will play a spoiler in the 2024 election. Kennedy announced his break with the national Democratic Party at an event in Philadelphia on Monday.

Apparently Rob Reiner's personal attempt to save "democracy" has had a setback because, according to a tweet from the director and actor, RFK Jr. did not do as he asked:

Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s announcement to run as an Independent is a dangerous and cynical move by wealthy Republicans to put Trump back in the WH. I talked with Bobby and told him that what he is doing could destroy American Democracy. He didn’t care. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 9, 2023

Translation?

RFK told you to F off didn’t he? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 9, 2023

That's definitely a possibility.

Do you not think the fact that Hamas has American hostages and Joe Biden took the day off is more troubling. — Charles (@ProveMe59327731) October 9, 2023

Reiner will no doubt find a way to blame that on Trump as well.

Damn RFK Jr. has the woke leftists big mad 🤣 https://t.co/9ZF7wWwr8S — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 9, 2023

*He didn't care about your ridiculous assertion.



There, now it makes sense. https://t.co/D4qgJwu2Yn — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 9, 2023

democracy is destroyed when you having more people running for president https://t.co/l6U0WLTQgN — Itsss Giorgio (@RampageGio) October 9, 2023

Lefties like Reiner have managed to personally destroy the meaning of "democracy" in the last several years.

