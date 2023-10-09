Rob Reiner tried to save democracy by convincing RFK Jr. not to run but 'he didn't care'

Silence speaks volumes: Obama, Clinton mum on Israel/Hamas conflict
Doug P.  |  2:50 PM on October 09, 2023
Paul Sakuma

As we told you earlier today, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he would be running for president as an independent.

From CNBC:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he will abandon his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and instead run for the White House as an independent.

Kennedy’s move raises the chances that he will play a spoiler in the 2024 election.

Kennedy announced his break with the national Democratic Party at an event in Philadelphia on Monday.

Apparently Rob Reiner's personal attempt to save "democracy" has had a setback because, according to a tweet from the director and actor, RFK Jr. did not do as he asked: 

Translation?

That's definitely a possibility.

Reiner will no doubt find a way to blame that on Trump as well.

Lefties like Reiner have managed to personally destroy the meaning of "democracy" in the last several years.

*** 

