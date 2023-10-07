Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions

About 12 hours after Israel came under an attack from Hamas, the White House released a statement.
This afternoon President Biden delivered remarks revolving around what happened after he woke up this morning:
BIDEN: "When I got up this morning and started this at 7:30, 8:00, my calls..."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2023
Was that his first briefing on the attacks, which started at approx. 11:30 p.m. ET and continued throughout the night? pic.twitter.com/kgG6B6LGwk
"Was that his first briefing on the attacks, which started at approx. 11:30 p.m. ET and continued throughout the night?"
This is a fair question to ask— Heather Christena Schmidt (@heatherwritesss) October 7, 2023
Maybe somebody can ask KJP about it Monday (she'll lie of course but it's worth a try).
Nobody woke the president to let him know that one of our staunchest allies was under attack https://t.co/I1bt6a3yTv— Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 7, 2023
We have questions too, as do many others:
Is it White House policy to not wake the President up while one of our strongest allies is being attacked? https://t.co/MJ4T57YjEu— Keith Schipper (@SchipperKeith) October 7, 2023
Even if you believe he was awake at 7:30am and taking calls, that’s nearly a full *8 hours* after war broke out without any comment from him. https://t.co/wJzLtDMOS9— Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 7, 2023
Biden couldn’t be bothered to deal with Israel for a solid 12 hours https://t.co/fQhvJ6IOAm— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 7, 2023
Why does he sound proud of this?— Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) October 7, 2023
Our nation’s greatest ally in the Middle East was under terrorist attack and Joe’s bedtime couldn’t be interrupted. Disgraceful. https://t.co/b7vQqzIsFz
I was up all night keeping up on the facts. I have no government office.— Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) October 7, 2023
What if we stopped electing leaders that need to be in bed by the end of Jeopardy? https://t.co/0QF1B9JOCI— varyar (@varyarpol) October 7, 2023
Biden stays awake that late, eh?
***
