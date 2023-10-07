Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions

Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas...
Doug P.  |  3:44 PM on October 07, 2023
Twitter

About 12 hours after Israel came under an attack from Hamas, the White House released a statement.

This afternoon President Biden delivered remarks revolving around what happened after he woke up this morning:

"Was that his first briefing on the attacks, which started at approx. 11:30 p.m. ET and continued throughout the night?"

Maybe somebody can ask KJP about it Monday (she'll lie of course but it's worth a try). 

We have questions too, as do many others:

Doug P.
Biden stays awake that late, eh?

*** 

