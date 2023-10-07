Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions

About 12 hours after Israel came under an attack from Hamas, the White House released a statement.

This afternoon President Biden delivered remarks revolving around what happened after he woke up this morning:

Advertisement

BIDEN: "When I got up this morning and started this at 7:30, 8:00, my calls..."



Was that his first briefing on the attacks, which started at approx. 11:30 p.m. ET and continued throughout the night? pic.twitter.com/kgG6B6LGwk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2023

"Was that his first briefing on the attacks, which started at approx. 11:30 p.m. ET and continued throughout the night?"

This is a fair question to ask — Heather Christena Schmidt (@heatherwritesss) October 7, 2023

Maybe somebody can ask KJP about it Monday (she'll lie of course but it's worth a try).

Nobody woke the president to let him know that one of our staunchest allies was under attack https://t.co/I1bt6a3yTv — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 7, 2023

We have questions too, as do many others:

Is it White House policy to not wake the President up while one of our strongest allies is being attacked? https://t.co/MJ4T57YjEu — Keith Schipper (@SchipperKeith) October 7, 2023

Even if you believe he was awake at 7:30am and taking calls, that’s nearly a full *8 hours* after war broke out without any comment from him. https://t.co/wJzLtDMOS9 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 7, 2023

Biden couldn’t be bothered to deal with Israel for a solid 12 hours https://t.co/fQhvJ6IOAm — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 7, 2023

Why does he sound proud of this?



Our nation’s greatest ally in the Middle East was under terrorist attack and Joe’s bedtime couldn’t be interrupted. Disgraceful. https://t.co/b7vQqzIsFz — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) October 7, 2023

I was up all night keeping up on the facts. I have no government office. — Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) October 7, 2023

What if we stopped electing leaders that need to be in bed by the end of Jeopardy? https://t.co/0QF1B9JOCI — varyar (@varyarpol) October 7, 2023

Biden stays awake that late, eh?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!