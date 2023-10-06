Bill Melugin torches Ed Krassenstein's attempt to credit Biden for something Gov. Abbott's doing

Earlier this week, before the story about President Biden restarting border wall construction that began under Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott -- who actually is doing something to secure the border -- tweeted this:

Texas is building the border wall.



This is today near Brownsville. pic.twitter.com/T5uWitVhsG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 5, 2023

Ed Krassenstein then claimed that Abbott failed to credit Biden because it would wreck the Republicans' "open border" narrative:

Why doesn’t Greg Abbott mention the fact that it was the Biden Administration who is building this call?



Is it because it would destroy their “open border” narrative?



The Biden administration waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow this border wall. The Biden… https://t.co/XVuDopKbTy — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 5, 2023

Since the Biden/wall news just came out this week, that would be a rather fast turnaround time. But of course, the above claim isn't factual and Fox News' border reporter Bill Melugin dropped a heavy fact check:

This guy has no idea what he is talking about.

This is Texas border wall being built by Texas with Texas money and has nothing to do with federal wall or the Biden admin. It is being built specifically because Biden *hasn’t* built wall. TX also built wall in La Grulla in RGV. https://t.co/JQpgstJkaJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 5, 2023

