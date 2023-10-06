Bill Melugin torches Ed Krassenstein's attempt to credit Biden for something Gov. Abbott's doing

You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data...
Doug P.  |  12:26 PM on October 06, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Earlier this week, before the story about President Biden restarting border wall construction that began under Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott -- who actually is doing something to secure the border -- tweeted this:

Ed Krassenstein then claimed that Abbott failed to credit Biden because it would wreck the Republicans' "open border" narrative:

Since the Biden/wall news just came out this week, that would be a rather fast turnaround time. But of course, the above claim isn't factual and Fox News' border reporter Bill Melugin dropped a heavy fact check: 

Another day, another Krassenstein claim bites the dust.

Somebody had to do it!

Right!?

