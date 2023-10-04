Biden urges ending 'poisonous atmosphere' in politics (and we got NOTHIN')
Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs
LARRY: Three Reasons Why Kevin McCarthy Got Fired
First Republican enters race to be the next House Speaker
'This is stupid:' Australian school suspends 10-year-old for telling trans student to use...
John Kirby insists there's no indication of 'widespread' corruption with US aid to...
Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Karine Jean-Pierre knows who's to blame for a Dem Rep getting carjacked in...
Will there be camps? Fairfax County decrees 're-education' for students, hides it from...
WATCH: A Tucker Carlson fan trolls a live broadcast of Fox News hard...
Bromance: Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz like he would make a good...
Leftist activist mourned after 'incomprehensible' stabbing death on New York sidewalk
New acting House Speaker's reported decision about Nancy Pelosi makes him 'already a...
Sen. John Cornyn says former Speaker McCarthy was subjected to a 'terrorist attack'

Nancy Pelosi melts hypocrisy detectors after slamming this 'sharp departure from tradition'

Doug P.  |  1:18 PM on October 04, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The acting Speaker of the House Patrick McHenry temporarily has the gavel and one of his first moves was to wave it to direct Nancy Pelosi out of an office she's occupied for a long time. 

Advertisement

Pelosi's now angry with McHenry's refusal to allow her to claim squatter's rights, which gave her a chance to again demonstrate her trademark lack of self-awareness:

Pelosi must not think that her ripping up a copy of Trump's State of the Union speech at the end of his address was a "sharp departure from tradition."

Pelosi criticizing anybody else for being classless is as rich as it gets.

Recommended

Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Dem Rep. Steny Hoyer has also been ordered to hit the bricks:

Hopefully helping a few Republicans oust McCarthy was worth it to these Democrats.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs
ArtistAngie
Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Grateful Calvin
'We can't have anything': Men take over women's tech conference claiming to be nonbinary and its AWESOME
Chad Felix Greene
Will there be camps? Fairfax County decrees 're-education' for students, hides it from parents
Grateful Calvin
'This is stupid:' Australian school suspends 10-year-old for telling trans student to use boys room
Amy Curtis
Biden urges ending 'poisonous atmosphere' in politics (and we got NOTHIN')
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs ArtistAngie
Advertisement