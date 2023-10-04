Nancy Pelosi melts hypocrisy detectors after slamming this 'sharp departure from tradition'

The acting Speaker of the House Patrick McHenry temporarily has the gavel and one of his first moves was to wave it to direct Nancy Pelosi out of an office she's occupied for a long time.

Advertisement

Pelosi's now angry with McHenry's refusal to allow her to claim squatter's rights, which gave her a chance to again demonstrate her trademark lack of self-awareness:

NBC confirms: Nancy Pelosi was ordered to move out of her office in the Capitol by Patrick McHenry after he became acting speaker.



Pelosi's response: "This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition … Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2023

Pelosi must not think that her ripping up a copy of Trump's State of the Union speech at the end of his address was a "sharp departure from tradition."

The lady who ripped up the President’s speech on live TV thinks the Republicans aren’t being classy. https://t.co/GPi0KXCHPb — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 4, 2023

Her response is important because, as we all know, Nancy Pelosi *is* the voice of tradition and decorum in the hallowed halls of Congress. 🤦 https://t.co/c4UcitROQk pic.twitter.com/LA1enDHMSD — ryuge (@0ryuge) October 4, 2023

Pelosi criticizing anybody else for being classless is as rich as it gets.

“This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition”



Oh is it now https://t.co/udBri5ZXpO — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 4, 2023

Think about this



Pelosi impeached Trump twice



She removed Republicans from committees



She didn’t allow the GOP to pick Reps for J6 cmte



She forced masks and metal detectors



And McCarthy “preserved tradition” by allowing Pelosi to keep her hideaway office?!



Weak & corrupt https://t.co/g0JrnhvIHN — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 4, 2023

Another sharp departure from tradition: Ousting your own party's leaders with the full support of your ostensible opponents.



You want chaos? This is chaos. Enjoy. https://t.co/wn8GjGmzlb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 4, 2023

Dem Rep. Steny Hoyer has also been ordered to hit the bricks:

Steny Hoyer, the former majority leader, has also been directed to vacate his workspace in the Capitol. @NBCNews https://t.co/WNCBoKHbgZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2023

Hopefully helping a few Republicans oust McCarthy was worth it to these Democrats.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!