Nancy Pelosi melts hypocrisy detectors after slamming this 'sharp departure from tradition'

The acting Speaker of the House Patrick McHenry temporarily has the gavel and one of his first moves was to wave it to direct Nancy Pelosi out of an office she's occupied for a long time.
Pelosi's now angry with McHenry's refusal to allow her to claim squatter's rights, which gave her a chance to again demonstrate her trademark lack of self-awareness:
NBC confirms: Nancy Pelosi was ordered to move out of her office in the Capitol by Patrick McHenry after he became acting speaker.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2023
Pelosi's response: "This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition … Office space doesn't matter to me, but it seems to be important to them."
Pelosi must not think that her ripping up a copy of Trump's State of the Union speech at the end of his address was a "sharp departure from tradition."
The lady who ripped up the President’s speech on live TV thinks the Republicans aren’t being classy. https://t.co/GPi0KXCHPb— Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) October 4, 2023
Her response is important because, as we all know, Nancy Pelosi *is* the voice of tradition and decorum in the hallowed halls of Congress. 🤦 https://t.co/c4UcitROQk pic.twitter.com/LA1enDHMSD— ryuge (@0ryuge) October 4, 2023
Pelosi criticizing anybody else for being classless is as rich as it gets.
“This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition”— Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 4, 2023
Oh is it now https://t.co/udBri5ZXpO
Think about this— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 4, 2023
Pelosi impeached Trump twice
She removed Republicans from committees
She didn’t allow the GOP to pick Reps for J6 cmte
She forced masks and metal detectors
And McCarthy “preserved tradition” by allowing Pelosi to keep her hideaway office?!
Weak & corrupt https://t.co/g0JrnhvIHN
Another sharp departure from tradition: Ousting your own party's leaders with the full support of your ostensible opponents.— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 4, 2023
You want chaos? This is chaos. Enjoy. https://t.co/wn8GjGmzlb
Dem Rep. Steny Hoyer has also been ordered to hit the bricks:
Steny Hoyer, the former majority leader, has also been directed to vacate his workspace in the Capitol. @NBCNews https://t.co/WNCBoKHbgZ— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 4, 2023
Hopefully helping a few Republicans oust McCarthy was worth it to these Democrats.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member