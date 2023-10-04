Biden urges ending 'poisonous atmosphere' in politics (and we got NOTHIN')

Emergency System Alert conspiracy inspires #EmergencyAlertSystemSongs
Doug P.  |  2:41 PM on October 04, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Today President Biden spoke in part about his concern that the problems in the House of Representatives could negatively affect the country he most cares about: Ukraine:

But Biden also said Americans need to "stop seeing each other as enemies."

No, seriously, he said that without any pangs of self-awareness whatsoever: 

Does Joe Biden know he's Joe Biden? Sometimes we wonder.

It seems like only yesterday Biden was calling almost half the country racists trying to bring back slavery and Jim Crow.

Meanwhile, they keep throwing indictments at Biden's possible 2024 presidential opponent, but that's not "poison" according to Biden.

Rich indeed.

*** 

