Biden urges ending 'poisonous atmosphere' in politics (and we got NOTHIN')

Today President Biden spoke in part about his concern that the problems in the House of Representatives could negatively affect the country he most cares about: Ukraine:

Biden says McCarthy’s removal as Speaker worries him because we might not be able to deliver the aid that we promised to Ukraine, blames “extreme MAGA Republicans” pic.twitter.com/eWODyTN3zi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2023

But Biden also said Americans need to "stop seeing each other as enemies."

No, seriously, he said that without any pangs of self-awareness whatsoever:

Biden at the White House: "More than anything, we need to change the poisonous atmosphere in Washington. You know we have strong disagreements but we need to stop seeing each other as enemies." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 4, 2023

"We need to change the poisonous atmosphere in Washington...We need to stop seeing each other as enemies. We need to talk to one another, listen to one another, work with one another," Pres. Biden says after Kevin McCarthy's ouster as House speaker. https://t.co/ibn6gW4kUf pic.twitter.com/PU8JdnavBW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 4, 2023

Does Joe Biden know he's Joe Biden? Sometimes we wonder.

JOE BIDEN: We must STOP seeing each other as enemies.



-also-



JOE BIDEN: ‘MAGA Republicans’ are threat to US democracy.. pic.twitter.com/Aixoxlymni — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 4, 2023

It seems like only yesterday Biden was calling almost half the country racists trying to bring back slavery and Jim Crow.

Also Biden

👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/MvYTLVXXtm — democrat no more (@WalkFromDems) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, they keep throwing indictments at Biden's possible 2024 presidential opponent, but that's not "poison" according to Biden.

Says the guy literally trying to throw his political opponent in jail. 😂👉🤡 — Charting Wealth (@charting_wealth) October 4, 2023

Rich coming from oatmeal brain who calls MAGA supporters domestic terrorists and is currently trying to jail his political opponent https://t.co/XK2gai1LXJ — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) October 4, 2023

Rich indeed.

***

