'Watch out!': Elon Musk plays along with The Babylon Bee and it is...
OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial'
Here's the DOJ charge against an ex-IRS consultant for leaking Trump (and many...
'Seriously?' Here's where the media spin on Biden allegations stands (for now)
Meatball update: Philly influencer facing six felony charges now selling mugshot merch
WATCH: Trump says the MF-bomb and people lose their minds (LANGUAGE WARNING)
HILARIOUS art is projected onto Charleston’s ‘toilet paper roll’ cell tower
'Swore we fixed that': Insurance premiums have increased 249% since 2000
Heritage sues to learn if FBI used the Southern Poverty Law Center against...
Wake up! Robert Kennedy's run as an independent could DOOM a divided GOP...
Lego scraps plan to make bricks from recycled plastic, and the reason is...
Well this was unexpected ... RFK Jr. plans to run as Independant
Bear brackets busted? CBS cries over chonky creature cancellation
BYE! Anxious BIG donors are ready for the majority of GOP hopefuls to...

POTUS trips all over himself AND other Dems lecturing about division & accepting election results

Doug P.  |  12:51 PM on September 30, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

No matter what happens with negotiations regarding a looming federal government shutdown, it's obvious either way that there will still be plenty of funding to keep the White House's Office of Projection & Gaslighting up and running for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

A pair of tweets from the POTUS account caught our eye on this fine Saturday.

First up, Biden claimed the congressional Republicans are "sowing so much division":

"Who's got two thumbs and accuses others of being guilty of what he's doing? THIS Big Guy."

But wait, there's more!

How about a POTUS lecture about accepting the results of an election? Here you go:

We're laughing harder than Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams over that one!

Recommended

'Watch out!': Elon Musk plays along with The Babylon Bee and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

We used this in a story earlier but it warrants another showing just to demonstrate the laughable nature of Dem triggering over "not accepting the results of an election":

There it is! Also let's talk about "democracy" real quick to close this out:

Few words have been more devalued these past few years than "democracy." The Founders knew that a Constitutional Republic would not result in the country basically being two wolves and one sheep voting on what's for dinner.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Watch out!': Elon Musk plays along with The Babylon Bee and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial'
Doug P.
'Seriously?' Here's where the media spin on Biden allegations stands (for now)
Doug P.
Meatball update: Philly influencer facing six felony charges now selling mugshot merch
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Trump says the MF-bomb and people lose their minds (LANGUAGE WARNING)
Aaron Walker
Here's the DOJ charge against an ex-IRS consultant for leaking Trump (and many others) tax returns
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Watch out!': Elon Musk plays along with The Babylon Bee and it is HILARIOUS Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement