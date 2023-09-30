POTUS trips all over himself AND other Dems lecturing about division & accepting election results

No matter what happens with negotiations regarding a looming federal government shutdown, it's obvious either way that there will still be plenty of funding to keep the White House's Office of Projection & Gaslighting up and running for the foreseeable future.

A pair of tweets from the POTUS account caught our eye on this fine Saturday.

First up, Biden claimed the congressional Republicans are "sowing so much division":

There are those in Congress right now who are sowing so much division, they’re willing to shut down the government tonight.



It’s unacceptable. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 30, 2023

"Who's got two thumbs and accuses others of being guilty of what he's doing? THIS Big Guy."

Yes, imagine sowing division.



Who would do such a thing? pic.twitter.com/N71Im646OK — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 30, 2023

Says the most divisive president in history! 🙄🤡 https://t.co/FK5N4OtkLN — cris miller (@crismiller12) September 30, 2023

But wait, there's more!

How about a POTUS lecture about accepting the results of an election? Here you go:

Democracy means rule of the people. Not rule of monarchs, the monied, or the mighty.



Regardless of party, that means respecting free and fair elections and accepting the outcome—win or lose.



You can't love your country only when you win. pic.twitter.com/ga9LMbEVDf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2023

We're laughing harder than Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams over that one!

Did you tell Michelle Obama that? Because she was apparently only particularly proud of her country for the first time when Barack won



Seems like her love of country is entirely contingent on who wins an election, yes? pic.twitter.com/bG68vVBInN — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 30, 2023

We used this in a story earlier but it warrants another showing just to demonstrate the laughable nature of Dem triggering over "not accepting the results of an election":

Here are 24 STRAIGHT MINUTES of Democrats denying election resultspic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

There it is! Also let's talk about "democracy" real quick to close this out:

Democracy means mob rule, which leads to tyranny. The very reason our founders created a Constitutional Republic. — Kenny Thurman (@Salty_Dog7) September 30, 2023

Few words have been more devalued these past few years than "democracy." The Founders knew that a Constitutional Republic would not result in the country basically being two wolves and one sheep voting on what's for dinner.

