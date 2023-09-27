Dem Rep tells journo she 'didn't talk to the right people' at the border or she'd know it's secure

In spite of the fact that the border is being overrun thanks to the Biden administration's multiple (intentional) failures and the mayors of "sanctuary cities" are saying their cities are being ruined as a result, most other Democrats are sticking to the usual approach: Denial and gaslighting.

Here's Dem Rep. Hank Johnson, who is not the Chairman of the House Mensa Committee, telling a reporter to just ignore what she's witnessed at the border:

REPORTER: Does the smuggling of illegal immigrants across the southern border by criminals concern you?



DEMOCRAT HANK JOHNSON: "Have you ever been to the border?"



REPORTER: "Yes"



JOHNSON: "You didn't talk to the right people" pic.twitter.com/iLyxKWzeGR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2023

Democrats such as Rep. Johnson would rather people believe their ridiculous claims over their lying eyes.

Nice try, Congressman, but it certainly sounds like the reporter has been talking to the correct people.

Keep in mind that this very same Hank Johnson once grilled a senior military leader about putting too many Marines on Guam. His worry? Too many Marines would cause the island to tip over. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) September 27, 2023

Right? It seems like Johnson might at least be concerned all these illegals might cause the U.S. to capsize. But at least a new place has been suggested when it comes to where to send them:

Time for some buses to go to Hank Johnson’s district in Atlanta: Georgia’s fourth congressional district. https://t.co/po1MeiUxsy — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 27, 2023

This man is really stupid. He though Guam could tip over. He makes our laws. SMFH. https://t.co/OV3MTyDxeP — David Tolbert (@DTrainWSOP) September 27, 2023

And that speaks volumes -- none of them good.

