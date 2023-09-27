In a totally real report, The Babylon Bee tells us how the White...
'Millions of dollars': US Border Patrol chief says cartels are profiting off Biden's...
WHAT?! Federal Prosecutor who prosecuted Jan. 6th cases arrested for road-rage STABBING
Senator Katie Britt Testifies About 'American Nightmare' at the Border
WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out...
MSNBC Guest Thinks Trump Is a Nazi for the Craziest Reason
DeSantis proves Newsom is on the wrong TRACK as Florida beats California opening...
SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that...
Matt Gaetz: Spending Is So Bad, You Need Gold Bars to Bribe Democrats
Here's what CNN's all over after another House Oversight bombshell about the Bidens
GROSS! Chris Cillizza absolutely SWOONS over the new bad boy behavior of John...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg says 'cars are going electric with or without us'
Kevin James and Leah Remini remind us why they are AWESOME (watch)
It's 2023 and Jemele Hill is ONCE AGAIN ranting about Colin Kaepernick's NFL...

Dem Rep tells journo she 'didn't talk to the right people' at the border or she'd know it's secure

Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on September 27, 2023
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

In spite of the fact that the border is being overrun thanks to the Biden administration's multiple (intentional) failures and the mayors of "sanctuary cities" are saying their cities are being ruined as a result, most other Democrats are sticking to the usual approach: Denial and gaslighting.

Advertisement

Here's Dem Rep. Hank Johnson, who is not the Chairman of the House Mensa Committee, telling a reporter to just ignore what she's witnessed at the border: 

Democrats such as Rep. Johnson would rather people believe their ridiculous claims over their lying eyes.

Nice try, Congressman, but it certainly sounds like the reporter has been talking to the correct people.

Right? It seems like Johnson might at least be concerned all these illegals might cause the U.S. to capsize. But at least a new place has been suggested when it comes to where to send them:

Recommended

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*
Coucy
Advertisement

And that speaks volumes -- none of them good.

*** 

Hank Johnson shames John Durham for failing to indict Hunter Biden (but there's a good reason for that)
Hank Johnson reminds us that without illegal immigrants, there'd be no one to feed us or clean stuff

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn*
Coucy
WH spox 'caught in a blatant lie' while trying to spin Biden out of the latest Oversight bombshell
Doug P.
WHAT?! Federal Prosecutor who prosecuted Jan. 6th cases arrested for road-rage STABBING
Coucy
In a totally real report, the Babylon Bee tells us how the White House plans to stop Biden from tripping
Aaron Walker
'Millions of dollars': US Border Patrol chief says cartels are profiting off Biden's border policies
Amy Curtis
DeSantis proves Newsom is on the wrong TRACK as Florida beats California opening high speed rail
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SHOTS FIRED! AOC just LOSES it after Elon Musk says she's 'not that smart' and *popcorn* Coucy
Advertisement