Joe Concha points out why Karine Jean-Pierre can get away with dodging Peter Doocy's questions

Doug P.  |  10:27 AM on September 22, 2023
As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dialed the gaslighting and deflection up to eleven (as usual), especially when Fox News' Peter Doocy asked her to address the absolute disaster at the border that's now spilled over into other American cities.

Jean-Pierre basically did an impression of the guy in "Dumb & Dumber" who covered his ears and said "LALALALALA!"

Watch:

Fortunately, all the other reporters in the room wouldn't let KJP get away with that. 

Wait, actually, they did, as Joe Concha pointed out:

We don't think a Republican spox would have been allowed to get away with that.

Jim Acosta might even get another book out of it if this was a Republican administration.

There are very few actual reporters left.

