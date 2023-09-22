Joe Concha points out why Karine Jean-Pierre can get away with dodging Peter Doocy's questions

As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dialed the gaslighting and deflection up to eleven (as usual), especially when Fox News' Peter Doocy asked her to address the absolute disaster at the border that's now spilled over into other American cities.

Jean-Pierre basically did an impression of the guy in "Dumb & Dumber" who covered his ears and said "LALALALALA!"

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy after calling on him.



She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

Fortunately, all the other reporters in the room wouldn't let KJP get away with that.

Wait, actually, they did, as Joe Concha pointed out:

And no other reporters in the room followed up on Doocy's question, thereby allowing her to get away with it. Worthless. https://t.co/7YuS6CdAQG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 22, 2023

We don't think a Republican spox would have been allowed to get away with that.

Just imagine how the press room would back up and support any reporter treated with such disrespect if it was a Republican administration. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) September 22, 2023

Jim Acosta might even get another book out of it if this was a Republican administration.

The other reporters are scared. The world is watching the demise of America in real time. — The Angry OWL (@mikeredes) September 22, 2023

There are very few actual reporters left.

