Sen. Fetterman makes an offer to the GOP 'jagoffs in the House'

Because of Sen. John Fetterman's love of wearing shorts and a hoodie, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently decided to accommodate him by making every day "extremely casual Friday" in the U.S. Senate.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that staff for the chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms — the Senate’s official clothes police — will no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor. The change comes after Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts as he goes about his duties, voting from doorways so he doesn’t get in trouble for his more casual attire. “There has been an informal dress code that was enforced,” Schumer said in a statement. “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit.”

Fetterman's really doing the country proud by presiding over the nation's most deliberative body while looking like this:

Fetterman says he “felt a tear in the time continuum” after presiding over the Senate without a suit



“The world didn’t spin off its axis” pic.twitter.com/It2PCqrizQ — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 20, 2023

As for any House Republicans criticizing Fetterman's wardrobe choice and/or Schumer allowing it, the Pennsylvania Democrat had this offer to make:

If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 20, 2023

The country couldn't be prouder.

Where’s the honor? Where’s the respect to our institutions? Where’s the respect to the people? https://t.co/QtH1oILAF5 — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) September 20, 2023

Our "cherished norms and institutions" have been restored!

So you're saying that your slovenly appearance at your elected job as a United States Senator is a choice, and not a necessity. https://t.co/5kZQ30H5mm — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 20, 2023

I am so glad we’re gonna shred the last ounce of dignity the Senate has at the feet of a man like this. https://t.co/hJLEQby6X1 — Scott Howard (@ConservaMuse) September 20, 2023

Nice, right?

The cost for you to wear a suit to work is American serfdom to Ukraine. Got it. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 20, 2023

No one has been this proud of being a slob since a muppet lived in a trash can. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 20, 2023

Does anyone believe he is actually writing this? https://t.co/GdmTJ4krfW — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 20, 2023

Absolutely not.

“I won’t put on pants until you give me my binky!” https://t.co/yUF1vADqpj — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) September 20, 2023

Perhaps the House GOP will respond "we don't negotiate with slobs."

