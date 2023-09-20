Sen. Fetterman makes an offer to the GOP 'jagoffs in the House'

Louis C.K.'s Insane Take on Border Security
Doug P.  |  3:48 PM on September 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

Because of Sen. John Fetterman's love of wearing shorts and a hoodie, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently decided to accommodate him by making every day "extremely casual Friday" in the U.S. Senate. 

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that staff for the chamber’s Sergeant-at-Arms — the Senate’s official clothes police — will no longer enforce a dress code on the Senate floor. The change comes after Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been unapologetically wearing shorts as he goes about his duties, voting from doorways so he doesn’t get in trouble for his more casual attire. 

“There has been an informal dress code that was enforced,” Schumer said in a statement. “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit.”

Fetterman's really doing the country proud by presiding over the nation's most deliberative body while looking like this: 

As for any House Republicans criticizing Fetterman's wardrobe choice and/or Schumer allowing it, the Pennsylvania Democrat had this offer to make:

The country couldn't be prouder.

Our "cherished norms and institutions" have been restored!

Nice, right?

Absolutely not.

Perhaps the House GOP will respond "we don't negotiate with slobs."

