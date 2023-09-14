OUCH! @JoeBiden's attempt to shame 'every House Republican' for voting against the IRA backfired

Gov. Gavin Newsom gives up on travel ban to red states with anti-LGBTQ...
Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on September 14, 2023
AngieArtist

Today brought with it a tweet from @JoeBiden (possibly actually from Karine Jean-Pierre or somebody else in the Biden press office) that, given the economic news of late, might make you ask yourself if they got hacked by the RNC: 

Yes, thanks for that important reminder, @JoeBiden!

Unreal that they're still using that title:

The Republicans should use that Biden tweet in an ad.

Senator Chuck Schumer has reminded everybody that part of the money spent in the Inflation Reduction Act that ironically helped make inflation worse is being used to plant trees in New York:

Wow, inflation feels more reduced already. (Cue massive eye roll)

*** 

