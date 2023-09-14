OUCH! @JoeBiden's attempt to shame 'every House Republican' for voting against the IRA backfired

Today brought with it a tweet from @JoeBiden (possibly actually from Karine Jean-Pierre or somebody else in the Biden press office) that, given the economic news of late, might make you ask yourself if they got hacked by the RNC:

Yes, thanks for that important reminder, @JoeBiden!

A huge thanks to EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! 🇺🇸 — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) September 14, 2023

Damn right!



Also, this didn’t reduce inflation. https://t.co/NFY7r4m9IR — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) September 14, 2023

Unreal that they're still using that title:

Let’s check in on how the inflation reduction act is doing 🫠 pic.twitter.com/2aZCUM3g1x — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) September 14, 2023

The Republicans should use that Biden tweet in an ad.

Here’s the Dem. President of the United States campaigning for Republicans on Twitter. https://t.co/0IDncGbpQd — Bob Blackstock (@BobBlackstock) September 14, 2023

Senator Chuck Schumer has reminded everybody that part of the money spent in the Inflation Reduction Act that ironically helped make inflation worse is being used to plant trees in New York:

NEW: Because of our Inflation Reduction Act, nearly $75 million is on the way to plant trees across New York!



From Buffalo to the Bronx, we are planting the seeds for a cleaner and greener and cooler future for all! pic.twitter.com/cqLyzowv2T — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 14, 2023

Wow, inflation feels more reduced already. (Cue massive eye roll)

