DeSantis TROLLS Governor Pritzker by erecting billboards in Illinois inviting police to re...
HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's...
Guess how Chicago's mayor might address lack of 'shopping options' in areas of...
Hunter Biden sues former Trump staffer for publishing material from the 'laptop from...
'Ignore the media. Impeach him.' Redsteeze with smoking gun thread on Biden impeachment
Matt Walsh reveals a scandal within the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence'
Is Twitter/X suppressing the Susanna Gibson story?
OUCH! Pelosi was asked if VP Kamala Harris is Biden's best running mate:...
Donald Trump sits down with Megyn Kelly and seems to forget Fauci's Presidential...
Mitt Romney is right ... he is too old to run again and...
Tucker on X, Episode 23: Piles of Argentinian pesos
WaPo journo Alexandra Petri's attempt at scolding GOP over Biden impeachment inquiry gets...
DeSantis schools Nora O'Donnell about Florida Heartbeat Law and more
What?! Seattle sheriff tells people to 'give up your car keys'

Bill Melugin shares pics from the border that have people asking 'where's AOC?'

Doug P.  |  10:08 AM on September 14, 2023

Now, we shouldn't even bother to look at pictures from the border because the Biden administration has assured us the border is totally buttoned up and secure, but in spite of that we still thought Bill Melugin's tweet was worth sharing:

Advertisement

One question immediately comes to mind:

Aren't any Democrats heading there for photo ops showing just how bad things are? Shocker.

Fortunately "border czar" Kamala Harris is all over it... or maybe not:

Recommended

HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's life
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That's about as close as Harris is going to get to the southern border.

As for Mayorkas' claims that the border is "secure," that's of course a lie:

The border is in exactly the condition the Biden White House wants it to be in, so maybe that's "secure" by their maddening definition. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's life
FuzzyChimp
DeSantis TROLLS Governor Pritzker by erecting billboards in Illinois inviting police to relocate
justmindy
'Ignore the media. Impeach him.' Redsteeze with smoking gun thread on Biden impeachment
Amy Curtis
Matt Walsh reveals a scandal within the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence'
Aaron Walker
Hunter Biden sues former Trump staffer for publishing material from the 'laptop from hell'
FuzzyChimp
Is Twitter/X suppressing the Susanna Gibson story?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HUGE if true: Dove hires 'fat liberation' activist who ruined a UVA student's life FuzzyChimp
Advertisement