Bill Melugin shares pics from the border that have people asking 'where's AOC?'

Now, we shouldn't even bother to look at pictures from the border because the Biden administration has assured us the border is totally buttoned up and secure, but in spite of that we still thought Bill Melugin's tweet was worth sharing:

NEW: Images from Ajo, AZ show illegal immigrants being detained in an outdoor Border Patrol holding area yesterday as the Tucson, AZ sector is overwhelmed & CBP facilities there are overcapacity. The sector has seen approx 2,000 illegal crossings per day last 3 days in a row &… pic.twitter.com/rqp2MKOuF3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 14, 2023

One question immediately comes to mind:

Aren't any Democrats heading there for photo ops showing just how bad things are? Shocker.

When is @AOC planning another photo op to the border? Seems like she would be concerned as much with the current Admin as the previous one. https://t.co/f5FYq5glS0 — BigSr (@BiGSr) September 14, 2023

I’m sure you’ll be there right away for another photo op of you crying , am I right @AOC https://t.co/ChlPlNEs9r — Chris Wellde (@Wellde21) September 14, 2023

Looks like kids in cages or something. Not a peep from the left. It’s (D)ifferent now.



🤡 show. https://t.co/DbsZJgcNgb — MP (@MpPx111) September 14, 2023

Fortunately "border czar" Kamala Harris is all over it... or maybe not:

The Border Czar responds: https://t.co/xu3a6hZWOd — Corey Lambrecht (@OklaInspector) September 14, 2023

That's about as close as Harris is going to get to the southern border.

As for Mayorkas' claims that the border is "secure," that's of course a lie:

I retired from ICE last year. Since I retired I have been down to the border 6 times. The problem has gotten worse. The border is not secure. This is by design. This administration wants open borders! https://t.co/kUYYrIkqNh — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) September 13, 2023

The border is in exactly the condition the Biden White House wants it to be in, so maybe that's "secure" by their maddening definition.

