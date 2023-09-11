NY Times spotted making a slight modification to 'no evidence' of Biden corruption

The Biden White House spin about the president's involvement with his son Hunter's overseas business dealings has gone from "never discussed" anything to "wasn't in business with" to "yes they talked but only about the weather."

The media's also doing their best to help out. Here's one example: The New York Times has many, many stories where they reported that there's "no evidence" of any Biden wrongdoing:

Now it looks like the Times has modified "no evidence" to add a word:

So after years of @nytimes claiming there was “no evidence” Joe Biden was ever involved in Hunter’s illegal activities, yesterday’s front page Hunter-Joe NYT story now says there is no “hard evidence” Joe Biden was involved. This is a totally made up term. pic.twitter.com/u1XATVXlCI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

And everybody knows what the Times means by "no hard evidence":

There is no check made out to Joe Biden that says BRIBE in the memo line so there is no hard evidence. https://t.co/qYWiu8UJot — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 11, 2023

Until the check made out to Joe Biden with "for bribes" written in the memo section combined with video recordings of the exchange the media will stick to "no hard evidence."

No hard evidence has emerged that Mr. Biden personally participated in or profited from the business deals or used his office to benefit his son’s partners while he was vice president. And Mr. Biden’s advisers have pointed to legal experts who argue that the tax and gun charges against the president’s son are rarely prosecuted. Still, Hunter Biden’s business dealings have raised concerns because testimony and reports have indicated that he traded on the family name to generate lucrative deals. Devon Archer, Hunter’s former business partner, told congressional investigators that Hunter used “the illusion of access to his father” to win over potential partners.

"No hard evidence," but a whole lotta soft evidence.

The Times story also plays up the "just a loving father" angle, of course.

They'll keep moving the goal post as necessary to defend the Biden crime family — Fighting the Left 24/7 (@RiskyBizzzz) September 11, 2023

That's a certainty.

