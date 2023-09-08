Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends private school

We see examples of "rules for thee but not for me" almost every day. For example, some Democrats will proclaim your lawnmowers, gas stoves and hamburgers to be contributing to the "existential threat of climate change" while aboard their private jets. Another example comes from the elites who think public schools are just great (for you) but send their own kids to private schools.

One Chicago teachers union leader is the latest example of that:

BREAKING: Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates confirmed that she now sends her son to a private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 7, 2023

Just perfect! No wonder these people don't care about public schools getting ruined -- they can just send their kids somewhere else.

Her excuse

The Chicago Teachers Union head on her choice to enroll a child in a private school:



👉@ChiPubSchools underserves poor communities

👉private schools better serve some students' needs



Right on.@stacydavisgates, will you work to ensure that same choice extends to all families? pic.twitter.com/SRHS1AU3Ku — Illinois Policy (@illinoispolicy) September 7, 2023

This is damning.



If CPS is so bad that CTU head @stacydavisgates considered sending a child to another state to escape the system, why does she fight to trap poor kids in it?



"Chicago is a union town!"



⬆️That's why. pic.twitter.com/La9sDlkgj3 — Illinois Policy (@illinoispolicy) September 7, 2023

Unreal.

School choice for me, but not for thee — BigCityBigfoot (@bigcitybigfoot) September 8, 2023

They couldn't be more predictable.

"Not a lot to offer!" Right on!!! Have money follow the students and parents. Parents know what is best for their children and they need CHOICE. — ChicagoMan (@ChicagoMan18) September 8, 2023

But then the teachers' unions would lose a fortune, and the money is what it's all about for them. Obviously educating kids isn't a priority.

"The head of the Chicago Teachers Union is facing backlash for sending her eldest child to a private high school, a decision she says represents a stark statement about disinvestment in public schools"



Chicago Public Schools spend over $27,000 per student per year. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 7, 2023

That excuse for her hypocrisy just won't fly.

A dealer never uses her product. https://t.co/AKxGjtqkmY — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 7, 2023

"Don't get high on your own supply" especially extends to teachers union leaders who aren't about to send their kids to the schools they've helped wreck.

Maybe the dam is officially breaking.



Even the unions are starting to believe in school choice! https://t.co/DzNYUXL58i — Tommy Schultz (@Tommy_USA) September 7, 2023

Weird, right?

***

Related:

LA-HOO-SA-HER: NE teacher's union president MELTS DOWN debating school choice with Corey DeAngelis

Princeton prof uses ChatGPT to write bizarre, even creepy anti-fan-fic about Corey DeAngelis (thread)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!