Teachers union leader shifts into spin overdrive to explain why her kid attends private school

Doug P.  |  1:32 PM on September 08, 2023
Meme screenshot

We see examples of "rules for thee but not for me" almost every day. For example, some Democrats will proclaim your lawnmowers, gas stoves and hamburgers to be contributing to the "existential threat of climate change" while aboard their private jets. Another example comes from the elites who think public schools are just great (for you) but send their own kids to private schools. 

One Chicago teachers union leader is the latest example of that: 

Just perfect! No wonder these people don't care about public schools getting ruined -- they can just send their kids somewhere else. 

Her excuse

Unreal.

But then the teachers' unions would lose a fortune, and the money is what it's all about for them. Obviously educating kids isn't a priority.

That excuse for her hypocrisy just won't fly.

"Don't get high on your own supply" especially extends to teachers union leaders who aren't about to send their kids to the schools they've helped wreck.

Weird, right?

*** 

