Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of a drive by shooting'

Doug P.  |  5:33 PM on September 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A special grand jury in Georgia has released its report showing they recommended indictments against everybody except Santa Claus and Ryan Seacrest (and maybe a few others). 

From the Associated Press:

The special grand jury that investigated efforts by Donald Trump and others to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results recommended indictments against twice as many people as the 19 ultimately charged by prosecutors, leaving South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham among those not indicted. 

The grand jurors’ report released Friday showed they recommended charges against 39 people, including Graham, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. 

Released at the request of the special grand jury, the report provides insight into one of the most expansive investigations into Trump, who is also facing two federal indictments along with unrelated state charges in New York City. 

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has spotted more wild overreach:

The attempt to make political speech (from one side) illegal is loud and clear: 

"Political speech" will be against the law until at which point the Democrats dispute the results of the next presidential election they lose.

Is anybody surprised?

So many ham sandwiches.

*** 

