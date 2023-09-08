Jonathan Turley shreds GA grand jury report for having 'focus and restraint of a drive by shooting'

A special grand jury in Georgia has released its report showing they recommended indictments against everybody except Santa Claus and Ryan Seacrest (and maybe a few others).

From the Associated Press:

The special grand jury that investigated efforts by Donald Trump and others to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results recommended indictments against twice as many people as the 19 ultimately charged by prosecutors, leaving South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham among those not indicted. The grand jurors’ report released Friday showed they recommended charges against 39 people, including Graham, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Released at the request of the special grand jury, the report provides insight into one of the most expansive investigations into Trump, who is also facing two federal indictments along with unrelated state charges in New York City.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has spotted more wild overreach:

The final report for Special Purpose Grand Jury is chilling in recommendations to indict Sen. Graham and former senators Purdue and Loeffler as well as others who engaged in clearly protected political speech... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 8, 2023

The attempt to make political speech (from one side) illegal is loud and clear:

While the report exonerates the Fulton County District Attorney's office, one has to wonder where these members got the idea that it could indict figures like Graham and Purdue for political speech... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 8, 2023

"Political speech" will be against the law until at which point the Democrats dispute the results of the next presidential election they lose.

...This report has all of the focus and restraint of a drive by shooting. As indicated by the giggling foreperson Emily Kohrs, the report suggests a visceral, if not recreational, impulse in targeting well-known political and legal figures. https://t.co/x2zNpCJeZe — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 8, 2023

Is anybody surprised?

If everyone is going to start asserting powers they don't have, Graham might as well have the capitol police arrest the prosecutor and the AG and then claim some inferred power to do so. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) September 8, 2023

Once again proving the adage that a crafty prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. https://t.co/7jkVF5YNOg — Sharma (@bansisharma) September 8, 2023

So many ham sandwiches.

