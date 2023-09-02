David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane...
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World
Reimagining Watergate with the current state of the Washington Post
Nancy Pelosi goes full 'basket of deplorables' in describing voters Dems will 'never...
Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown
'Truly ASTONISHING': James Woods SLAMS KJP as only he can for lying about...
Sorry, Vivek Ramaswamy, I'm not interested in being GOVERNED HARDER ... maybe try...
Biden sets new gaslighting record bragging about 'Bidenomics' (here's the reality)
Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans...
Biden brags about BIG uptick in August unemployment like it's a good thing...
Clay Travis spotlights how Disney's foray into wokeness has been a 'complete and...
OOF! Jenna Ellis BUSTS Peter Navarro for LYING about anti-lockdown, anti-Fauci doc on...
Tucker Makes Stunning Prediction About How They'll Try to Get Trump Next

'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play during Biden's Florida visit

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on September 02, 2023
AngieArtist

President Biden visited Florida today and toured some of the areas affected by the hurricane. He also of course pushed the "climate crisis" narrative:

On the visit, the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will board Marine One for an aerial tour of impacted areas, participate in a response and recovery briefing with federal personnel, local officials, and first responders, then tour an impacted community before delivering remarks in Live Oak, Florida. Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican, and other local officials will participate in parts of the visit, a White House official said.

During the stop in Live Oak, Biden heard from local officials in a scene that many found rather odd: 

For a minute there we thought that video might have been recorded in May of 2020, and so did others.

We thought that was a bit strange as well.

Your guess is as good as ours.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was elsewhere handing out food and doing other things:

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Doug P.

Maybe the president could make a long overdue Ohio stop on the way home:

We have a feeling Biden's not going to make a visit there any time soon, even though in his Florida remarks today Biden claimed there are still plans to go... at some point.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Doug P.
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown
Doug P.
David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane or his campaign
Brett T.
Reimagining Watergate with the current state of the Washington Post
Doug P.
Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown Doug P.