'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play during Biden's Florida visit

President Biden visited Florida today and toured some of the areas affected by the hurricane. He also of course pushed the "climate crisis" narrative:

On the visit, the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will board Marine One for an aerial tour of impacted areas, participate in a response and recovery briefing with federal personnel, local officials, and first responders, then tour an impacted community before delivering remarks in Live Oak, Florida. Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican, and other local officials will participate in parts of the visit, a White House official said.

During the stop in Live Oak, Biden heard from local officials in a scene that many found rather odd:

“I want to thank you for being here and to welcome you to this county. We appreciate all the assistance” pic.twitter.com/ZWoWJv01RU — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2023

For a minute there we thought that video might have been recorded in May of 2020, and so did others.

Remember when President Trump visited and delivered aid to East Palestine 192 days ago?



What the hell is THIS?



Biden shows up in Florida, finds the nearest camera, struggles to speak, then flees to the beach. Courtesy of American taxpayers!pic.twitter.com/xrblzJvGG7 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) September 2, 2023

Why are they standing a mile away? — gmg (@gobluesurf) September 2, 2023

We thought that was a bit strange as well.

Question is… is this Covid distance? 🤦‍♀️ The lack of humanity. — Kerrie Todd 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kerriestodd) September 2, 2023

Your guess is as good as ours.

This is like one of those North Korean hostage scenarios. https://t.co/6buHkzF5dv — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was elsewhere handing out food and doing other things:

It was my pleasure to help serve the Horseshoe Beach community today.



Thank you to @ChickfilA for supporting our recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/WDd6KlEa8Q — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 2, 2023

Maybe the president could make a long overdue Ohio stop on the way home:

SIX MONTHS AGO TODAY: Joe Biden promised he would visit East Palestine, Ohio, “at some point.”



He hasn’t said a word about it since.pic.twitter.com/g17jGubvkm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2023

We have a feeling Biden's not going to make a visit there any time soon, even though in his Florida remarks today Biden claimed there are still plans to go... at some point.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!