Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World

Doug P.  |  1:01 PM on September 02, 2023

You've probably heard the sad news about the passing of music legend Jimmy Buffett. The following statement was put out this morning on Buffett's Twitter(X) account:

Buffett is of course being remembered for his decades of great music and live shows, but there's something else on the Margaritaville singer's resume that many weren't even aware of, and that's his brief role in the movie "Jurassic World." 

Watch:

That could not have been more fitting!

This editor was certainly not aware of his brief role in that film. 

RIP Jimmy Buffett.

*** 

