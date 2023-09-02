Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World

You've probably heard the sad news about the passing of music legend Jimmy Buffett. The following statement was put out this morning on Buffett's Twitter(X) account:

Buffett is of course being remembered for his decades of great music and live shows, but there's something else on the Margaritaville singer's resume that many weren't even aware of, and that's his brief role in the movie "Jurassic World."

Watch:

RIP Jimmy Buffett. You're a real one for this 'Jurassic World' cameo. pic.twitter.com/ppzfGLLcAp — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 2, 2023

RIP Jimmy Buffett who had .25 seconds of screen time in Jurassic World and knew exactly how to use it. pic.twitter.com/5IKYsRPMkl — Katie (@KatiePetZim) September 2, 2023

That could not have been more fitting!

I didn’t know this and it is so perfect. https://t.co/IYaSx88Jnz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 2, 2023

RIP Jim.🍹 https://t.co/dQW8yLAa7x — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) September 2, 2023

I was today years old when I discovered Jimmy Buffet was grabbing margaritas in the mayhem. RIP https://t.co/RlPsJbKub5 — Mike Baptiste (@MikeBaptiste1) September 2, 2023

This editor was certainly not aware of his brief role in that film.

RIP Jimmy Buffett.

