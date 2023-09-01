NY Times serves up the hottest of takes on who 'enabled a crime wave' (and should pay for it)

Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old...
Doug P.  |  10:09 AM on September 01, 2023
AngieArtist

Crime waves in large American cities are such a problem that somebody has to be held accountable, and the New York Times has published an op-ed suggesting who in fact is to blame. Progressive DAs who allow criminals to roam the streets? Of course not!

When it comes to car thefts it's the manufacturer that needs to be held accountable: 

That's... something else.

Put that one in the Louvre.

Prog-tastic!

Hey, these people blame gun manufacturers for shootings so why wouldn't they blame carmakers for carjackings and thefts?

Recommended

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.

Unfortunately in some cities the voters seem to think the problem is that they haven't been Democratting hard enough. 

That doozy of an op-ed concludes this way:

Media accounts of the thefts often highlight TikTok’s role; one Insider story was headlined “Grand Theft TikTok.” In March, Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, held a news conference to discuss the city’s response to the rise in stolen cars. After pointing out the steps Hyundai and Kia have taken to prevent the thefts, he went after tech companies. “We don’t need social media to contribute to social disorder,” he said. The same month, Representative Joe Morelle, a New York Democrat, told reporters, “We don’t need companies like TikTok playing an active role in facilitating these crimes and putting information on how-to videos for people who would misuse them.”

This strikes me as bizarre blame shifting. It’s Kia and Hyundai, not TikTok, that sold theft-prone cars. I’m not against tech companies moderating their platforms to curb the spread of potentially dangerous information. But you know what would be better? Making cars that can’t be stolen with a USB cable.

Know what would be even better? Holding criminals accountable and not allowing repeat offenders to roam the streets free from any consequences.

The Democrats continue to "help" the average American to financial and sometimes even literal death.

*** 

