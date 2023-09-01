NY Times serves up the hottest of takes on who 'enabled a crime wave' (and should pay for it)

Crime waves in large American cities are such a problem that somebody has to be held accountable, and the New York Times has published an op-ed suggesting who in fact is to blame. Progressive DAs who allow criminals to roam the streets? Of course not!

When it comes to car thefts it's the manufacturer that needs to be held accountable:

Another example of absurdity. Kia and Hyundai cars are easier to steal than others, so it's *their fault* people are committing thousands of felonies. pic.twitter.com/C76arHle34 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 1, 2023

That's... something else.

This is akin to blaming homeowners for getting burglarized and not having a guard dog or sophisticated alarm system in place to prevent it. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 1, 2023

Put that one in the Louvre.

This is a work of art. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 1, 2023

Prog-tastic!

This idea is becoming mainstreamed in many big cities. In lieu of cracking down on criminals, mayors and DA’s are taking Kia and Hyundai to court over it. St. Louis has already filed a lawsuit citing negligence on the part of the auto makers. https://t.co/jIPAFlZfys — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 1, 2023

Hey, these people blame gun manufacturers for shootings so why wouldn't they blame carmakers for carjackings and thefts?

Remember that another four years a Joe Biden is another four years of judges who nod their heads that this insanity. https://t.co/pN1CAgoItS — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 1, 2023

The real criminals are the car manufacturers according to progressive Governors, Mayors, and DAs



The stupidity will continue until you elect better people https://t.co/WoWmAefu0d — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 1, 2023

Unfortunately in some cities the voters seem to think the problem is that they haven't been Democratting hard enough.

That doozy of an op-ed concludes this way:

Media accounts of the thefts often highlight TikTok’s role; one Insider story was headlined “Grand Theft TikTok.” In March, Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, held a news conference to discuss the city’s response to the rise in stolen cars. After pointing out the steps Hyundai and Kia have taken to prevent the thefts, he went after tech companies. “We don’t need social media to contribute to social disorder,” he said. The same month, Representative Joe Morelle, a New York Democrat, told reporters, “We don’t need companies like TikTok playing an active role in facilitating these crimes and putting information on how-to videos for people who would misuse them.” This strikes me as bizarre blame shifting. It’s Kia and Hyundai, not TikTok, that sold theft-prone cars. I’m not against tech companies moderating their platforms to curb the spread of potentially dangerous information. But you know what would be better? Making cars that can’t be stolen with a USB cable.

Know what would be even better? Holding criminals accountable and not allowing repeat offenders to roam the streets free from any consequences.

Kia and Hyundai didn't include immobilizers in their vehicles to make them more affordable to consumers.



Progressive mayor's who don't prosecute crime, want to punish this decision as an excuse for their own failures, which will do nothing but make vehicles more expensive. https://t.co/YImSb7sLyq — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) September 1, 2023

The Democrats continue to "help" the average American to financial and sometimes even literal death.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!