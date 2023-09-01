Clay Travis spotlights how Disney's foray into wokeness has been a 'complete and total disaster'

Disney's decision to take a stroll down the "woke" path hasn't exactly had a positive impact on the company's bottom line, and last November the decision was made to start trying to put some of that toothpaste back into the tube:

Bob Iger, one of the most successful CEOs in the history of The Walt Disney Company, is returning to once again run the media empire. It’s a shocking development at Hollywood’s biggest company. Bob Chapek, who replaced Iger in 2020 as CEO, is stepping down immediately.

As Clay Travis noted, the path Disney decided to follow these last few years has led them downhill:

Disney stock just hit another nearly ten year low. The company is in danger of falling below $80 a share for the first time since January of 2014. Look at this chart. Complete and total disaster. pic.twitter.com/mpAW3hTLG6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 1, 2023

Don't worry, Disney, "Bidenomics" will save you!

This is such a great example of a company being ideologically captured. The ideology is far more important than profits. Disney is not course correcting because of that capture. https://t.co/8s8URAfOPo — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 1, 2023

They'd rather lose a fortune than get some angry social media blowback from lefties.

I appreciate their commitment to ideology that is killing their value. https://t.co/gcVF3WT1G7 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) September 1, 2023

As they say, "go woke go broke."

***

