OOF! Jenna Ellis BUSTS Peter Navarro for LYING about anti-lockdown, anti-Fauci doc on...
Tucker Makes Stunning Prediction About How They'll Try to Get Trump Next
Biden WH's spin machine shifts into BS overdrive ahead of 'expected impeachment inquiry'
Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old...
BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate...
Booty WHAT?! BAHAHA! Biden accidentally gives Pete Buttigieg hilarious new nickname (watch...
THIS is Bidenomics! August Jobs Report is 'TERRIBLE' and here's a receipt-filled, deep-div...
NY Times serves up the hottest of takes on who 'enabled a crime...
A tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion ... and Leftists apparently found...
Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then...
Texas Supreme Court allows law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per...
The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
Public radio: 'Oregon kids return to school — and the festival of viruses...
Team Trump hit with Community Notes over COVID-19 video

Clay Travis spotlights how Disney's foray into wokeness has been a 'complete and total disaster'

Doug P.  |  12:56 PM on September 01, 2023
Twitchy

Disney's decision to take a stroll down the "woke" path hasn't exactly had a positive impact on the company's bottom line, and last November the decision was made to start trying to put some of that toothpaste back into the tube:

Bob Iger, one of the most successful CEOs in the history of The Walt Disney Company, is returning to once again run the media empire. It’s a shocking development at Hollywood’s biggest company. 

Bob Chapek, who replaced Iger in 2020 as CEO, is stepping down immediately.

As Clay Travis noted, the path Disney decided to follow these last few years has led them downhill: 

Don't worry, Disney, "Bidenomics" will save you!

Recommended

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.

They'd rather lose a fortune than get some angry social media blowback from lefties.

As they say, "go woke go broke."

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.
OOF! Jenna Ellis BUSTS Peter Navarro for LYING about anti-lockdown, anti-Fauci doc on Trump's COVID team
Sam J.
BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate to their Maui fund
Sam J.
Booty WHAT?! BAHAHA! Biden accidentally gives Pete Buttigieg hilarious new nickname (watch)
Sam J.
Biden WH's spin machine shifts into BS overdrive ahead of 'expected impeachment inquiry'
Doug P.
Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old sits in the ER
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter) Sam J.