Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos

Doug P.  |  4:13 PM on August 30, 2023
screenshot of video

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brought her Big Book of Talking Points to another briefing today, and Peter Doocy had a question for Biden's spox about recent emergency responses and the president's vacation schedule:

And as you can see, the question not only probably annoyed Jean-Pierre, but it appears a couple of other White House reporters were a bit put off as well:

Another totally objective WH journo seemed bothered by Doocy's line of questioning:

Doocy actually challenges the administration, and his apparent sin is that these people have a "D" after their names and that's not supposed to happen in modern "journalism."

Apparently Doocy was supposed to be asking about Trump or something.

