Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brought her Big Book of Talking Points to another briefing today, and Peter Doocy had a question for Biden's spox about recent emergency responses and the president's vacation schedule:

Doocy off the top rope, holy crap https://t.co/UVfFM2kyAe — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 30, 2023

And as you can see, the question not only probably annoyed Jean-Pierre, but it appears a couple of other White House reporters were a bit put off as well:

Doocy: "It seems like the hurricane response so far is robust. Did you guys realize that the initial Hawaiian wildfire was not that good or is it just easier for people to get help from the WH when [Biden] is not on vacation."



In the next seat, NBC's Peter Alexander was unamused pic.twitter.com/FzTKY1JESx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2023

Another totally objective WH journo seemed bothered by Doocy's line of questioning:

And, as someone in the comments pointed out, WSJ's Annie Linskey also didn't look happy Peter asked that.



What tools. https://t.co/SbqsQ8nmKW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2023

Doocy actually challenges the administration, and his apparent sin is that these people have a "D" after their names and that's not supposed to happen in modern "journalism."

Apparently Doocy was supposed to be asking about Trump or something.

Acosta was treated as a conquering hero for being about 1/10 as effective and a million times as annoying as Doocy. https://t.co/ORe5UbGpz2 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 30, 2023

Damn lol. This is what the media should do to every politician that drops the ball. Every single time. https://t.co/YbOBUxwsUF — Jcolem (@JCitizen2023) August 30, 2023

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!