Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling intensifies

Doug P.  |  5:42 PM on August 30, 2023
Meme

It's looking like then-Vice President Joe Biden used several pseudonyms to send emails related to his son's business dealings even though Biden guaranteed us he'd never spoken to his son or his partners about their business. 

However, it now appears the National Archives isn't in much of a rush to help out when it comes to releasing all the emails. The New York Post editorial board made that the subject of yesterday's editorial

More than a year after it received the initial Freedom of Information request, the National Archives just admitted to holding more than 5,100 emails (plus more electronic records and other documents) related to now-President Joe Biden’s use of pseudonyms in his eight years as veep.

Without question, members of Congress need to see all of it — and the public, everything that’s safe to release.

And maybe more: The FOI ask covered only his use of recently revealed fake names Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware.

The records need vetting for any other secret names.

[...]

The Archives may make noise about protecting Joe’s privacy rights, but he waived those when he broke the clear rules on keeping public business out of private emails.

However, some of the emails have been obtained:

A few of those emails have trickled out from other sources, revealing messages tied to Hunter Biden’s Ukraine hustle. But the Archives is refusing to reveal thousands of other messages despite disclosure demands from the House Oversight Committee.

Jesse Waters has taken a look at the available emails and spots "yet another cover-up" in progress:

Yeah, this thing stinks to high heaven. 

How did we get here? Well, maybe it's not too much of a mystery.

Oh, and why would the Biden White House object to a fast release of all this if Joe never even used any email pseudonyms?

The government has gotten completely out of control.

That's become painfully obvious.

***

