Jesse Waters sorts through leaked Biden pseudonym emails as Nat'l Archives stonewalling intensifies

It's looking like then-Vice President Joe Biden used several pseudonyms to send emails related to his son's business dealings even though Biden guaranteed us he'd never spoken to his son or his partners about their business.

However, it now appears the National Archives isn't in much of a rush to help out when it comes to releasing all the emails. The New York Post editorial board made that the subject of yesterday's editorial:

More than a year after it received the initial Freedom of Information request, the National Archives just admitted to holding more than 5,100 emails (plus more electronic records and other documents) related to now-President Joe Biden’s use of pseudonyms in his eight years as veep. Without question, members of Congress need to see all of it — and the public, everything that’s safe to release. And maybe more: The FOI ask covered only his use of recently revealed fake names Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware. The records need vetting for any other secret names. [...] The Archives may make noise about protecting Joe’s privacy rights, but he waived those when he broke the clear rules on keeping public business out of private emails.

However, some of the emails have been obtained:

A few of those emails have trickled out from other sources, revealing messages tied to Hunter Biden’s Ukraine hustle. But the Archives is refusing to reveal thousands of other messages despite disclosure demands from the House Oversight Committee.

Jesse Waters has taken a look at the available emails and spots "yet another cover-up" in progress:

The National Archives is stonewalling the release of over 5,000 emails tied to Joe Biden’s alias email accounts, in yet another cover-up. Secret email accounts that Joe Biden was using to exchange covert messages with Hunter Biden, other family members, friends and staffers.… pic.twitter.com/6yM33SW9ko — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 30, 2023

Yeah, this thing stinks to high heaven.

The Archives hiding evidence of corruption by Biden while colluding with Biden DOJ to jail Trump. https://t.co/wQx1kPm7Un — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 30, 2023

How did we get here? Well, maybe it's not too much of a mystery.

Even the National Archive is corrupt 🙄 https://t.co/z0BH4mQi4B — AvaArmstrong, 🇺🇸Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) August 30, 2023

The National Archives says sorting through this volume of secret emails of Biden aliases will take years. If true, that’s even more damning https://t.co/I2G0fiMyak — Nicole Levitt (@LevittNicole7) August 30, 2023

Oh, and why would the Biden White House object to a fast release of all this if Joe never even used any email pseudonyms?

When the National Archives goes to the dark side, you know we’re in some serious trouble. — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) August 30, 2023

Who gave those librarians that kind of power — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) August 30, 2023

The government has gotten completely out of control.

The corruption has infected nearly every facet of DC. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) August 30, 2023

That's become painfully obvious.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!