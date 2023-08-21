FINISH HIM! Sage Steele DROPS Marc Lamont Hill for his thoughtless, snide biracial/sellout...
Media spotted going easy on 'no comment' Biden during a disaster (compare/contrast with GOPers)

Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on August 21, 2023
Journalism meme

President Biden is going to Maui today and there's a very good chance that some of the people affected by the tragedy will hear Biden empathize with them in his own familiar way: 

Many predicted that would happen, and now after a couple of vacations, two "no comment" moments and a stay at the Lake Tahoe home of a billionaire (that will continue after the Maui stop), Biden will visit the island. 

It's a good thing for Biden that he has that "D" after his name or the reporting from the media would be very different:

The MSM's too busy talking about all the Trump indictments, but even if that wasn't happening they'd still be giving Biden a break.

With Biden these past couple of weeks there's been media reporting what he's doing but very few editorializing about it in a negative fashion like they would have done for a Republican leader:

Instead the lib media will, after Biden visits Maui, mostly fawn over his empathy and leadership during times of crisis and then help the White House blame climate change. 

*** 

