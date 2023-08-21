Media spotted going easy on 'no comment' Biden during a disaster (compare/contrast with GOPers)

President Biden is going to Maui today and there's a very good chance that some of the people affected by the tragedy will hear Biden empathize with them in his own familiar way:

Biden again alludes to the death of his son to try and empathize with wildfire victims - I wonder if he'll repeat his fake story about when he "had a house burn down with my wife in it." pic.twitter.com/BRLePHmb5J — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 21, 2023

Many predicted that would happen, and now after a couple of vacations, two "no comment" moments and a stay at the Lake Tahoe home of a billionaire (that will continue after the Maui stop), Biden will visit the island.

It's a good thing for Biden that he has that "D" after his name or the reporting from the media would be very different:

George Bush was mauled for merely flying over New Orleans as citizens drowned during Katrina.



Ted Cruz was mocked in a week-long news cycle for leaving Texas during its electricity crisis.



Not only hasn't Biden visited Maui, but twice vacationed and has barely spoken on it. https://t.co/t3BJ0DhKUe — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 21, 2023

The MSM's too busy talking about all the Trump indictments, but even if that wasn't happening they'd still be giving Biden a break.

I always found these demands for symbolic gestures a bit overblown, but Biden's sitting on beaches and saying "no comment" during this horrific fire disaster is the worst of these.



Like 2020, most corporate media simply will not do anything that undermines his election chances. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 21, 2023

With Biden these past couple of weeks there's been media reporting what he's doing but very few editorializing about it in a negative fashion like they would have done for a Republican leader:

Biden has said "no comment" and gone on two vacations since this. It's just in your face incredible. https://t.co/6ZMPt8dqpt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2023

So when are we going full Katrina, guys? pic.twitter.com/cewBAJSGuJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2023

Instead the lib media will, after Biden visits Maui, mostly fawn over his empathy and leadership during times of crisis and then help the White House blame climate change.

