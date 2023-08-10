Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear

The Biden White House is set to ask Congress for another huge round of funding for Ukraine along with a bit of extra spending for the U.S., but we'll get to that in a second:

The Biden administration on Thursday asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces.

In total, it's a $40 billion package, but don't worry -- Biden didn't forget about our own border and the drug problem his administration has worsened. Well, sort of:

Thoughts?

That way if anybody votes against another huge round of funding for Ukraine, Team Biden can accuse them of not voting in favor of border security because that's just how shameless they are.

— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 10, 2023

Biden suddenly cares about our own border, but only as a tool to be able to send more money to Ukraine.

So Biden demands $24 billion more for Ukraine and he’s holding hostage Americans who are dying from Fentanyl or vulnerable to fires here at home to force Congress to pass it. What a disgrace. https://t.co/Kj2kLNjtX5 — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) August 10, 2023

That appears to be exactly what's going on.

Biden, “Don’t tell me what you value, show me your budget and I’ll tell you what you value!” There you have it!! — Charles Marino (@Charles__Marino) August 10, 2023

wrong border getting 24 billion. This is insane — kath (@Muskadoptme) August 10, 2023

GOP Rep. Chip Roy has already said NO:

No. This should be a non-starter for the @HouseGOP. It’s time to stand up for Americans and against the uniparty. #NoSecurityNoFunding https://t.co/avTjzvPIL5 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 10, 2023

What are the odds enough Republicans will also say no?

