Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear

Doug P.  |  4:13 PM on August 10, 2023

The Biden White House is set to ask Congress for another huge round of funding for Ukraine along with a bit of extra spending for the U.S., but we'll get to that in a second: 

The Biden administration on Thursday asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces.

In total, it's a $40 billion package, but don't worry -- Biden didn't forget about our own border and the drug problem his administration has worsened. Well, sort of:

That way if anybody votes against another huge round of funding for Ukraine, Team Biden can accuse them of not voting in favor of border security because that's just how shameless they are.

Biden suddenly cares about our own border, but only as a tool to be able to send more money to Ukraine.

That appears to be exactly what's going on.

GOP Rep. Chip Roy has already said NO:

What are the odds enough Republicans will also say no?

*** 

